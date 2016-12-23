20 Greatest Christmas Albums of All Time

Christmas is the best time of the year for music and everyone knows it! Here’s a list of some of the latest and greatest of Christmas Albums through the years.

“Christmas Portrait”- The Carpenters

The Carpenters lead singer, Karen Carpenter, has such a unique voice that anyone of any generation can recognize their smooth sounds especially around Christmas time. This album just might give you flashback memories of your mom playing the album in the background while frantically decorating the house.

Most notable song: “Merry Christmas Darling”

“Does Xmas Fiasco Style” – My Morning Jacket

With only a few songs on the album, My Morning Jacket puts a grin on almost any hipster looking for a little Christmas spirit.

Most notable song: “Xmas Time Is Here Again”

“Elvis’ Christmas Album”- Elvis

The King of Rock n’ Roll may as well be the King of Christmas as well. This classic christmas album will have your grandmother swooning just like she did when she first heard his voice.

Most notable song: “Blue Christmas”

“The Christmas Song”- Nat King Cole

Nat King Cole brings the magic every Christmas with this classic Christmas album that’ll bring you back to your childhood of watching the snowfall on Christmas Eve night.

Most notable song: “I Saw Three Ships”

“Merry Christmas from the Chipmunks” – The Chipmunks

The Chimpmunks Christmas album has been a childhood favorite since 1961. You can’t fill up your Christmas spirit glass completely without the squeky voices of the three misfits.

Most notable song: “The Chimpmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)”

“The Forgotten Carols” – Michael McLean

A local classic, Michael McLean gives Utah a new spin on Christmas music with carols that will warm your heart and show you the true meaning of Christmas.

Most notable song: “Homeless”

“Wrapped in Red” – Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson has mastered the art of country music and pop music and she gives you the perfect mix of both in her own renditions of classic Christmas carols with featuring singers like Reba McEntire and Ronnie Dunn, including a few new Christmas songs of her own.

Most notable song: “Wrapped in Red”

“Noel” – Josh Groban

Another local favorite that almost every Utah family has a copy of, Josh Groban steals your heart away with his opera style vocals that will bring you to tears of joy this holiday season.

Most notable song: “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” – Vince Guardaldi Trio

One of the most popular piano albums of all time, the Charlie Brown Christmas album brings you right back to your childhood of decorating the Christmas tree with family.

Most notable song: “Christmas Time Is Here”

“Beach Boys Christmas Album” – The Beach Boys

Almost everyone remembers singing the Beach Boys in Elementary school when decorating in the classroom. Their hit song of the album has become a Christmas classic on every station and in every home during Christmas.

Most notable song: “Little Saint Nick”

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas” Soundtrack – Multiple Artists

In 2000, Ron Howard brought the spirit of Christmas right to our TV screens with his live rendition of How The Grinch Stole Christmas. The movie has become a Christmas movie classic as well as some of the music from it.

Most notable song: “Where Are You Christmas”

“Christmas” – Michael Buble

Another modern Christmas album that has made it into the ranks of classics is the Michael Buble Christmas album. His jazzy flavor of Christmas carols will give you a small taste of a Frank Sinatra style Christmas with a modern twist.

Most notable song: “It’s Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas”

“A Very She & Him Christmas” – She & Him

A millenial favorite album, famous actress Zoey Deschennel’s band “She & Him” have had hipsters swooning for years. Their first Christmas album, “A Very She & Him Christmas” will make you understand what makes Zoey’s twangy voice a youth favorite.

Most notable song: “The Christmas Waltz”

“The Christmas Album” – David Foster

David Foster released this Christmas Album alongside his 1993 TV Special, making it one of the hardest albums to get a hold of, but his rendition of “Carol of the Bells” was meant to be played along side every crazy neighbors “sing a long” Christmas lights on their house.

Most notable song “Carol of the Bells”

“Christmas Eve and Other Stories” – Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Another “sing-a-long” Christmas lights favorite, The Trans-Siberian Orhcestra puts the rock n’ roll into any Christmas party.

Most notable song: “Christmas Eve/ Sarajevo”

“Songs for Christmas” – Sufjan Stevens

This Brooklyn indie singer is another hipster favorite but his acoustic and folk style music gives the perfect style to many Christmas carol favorites.

Most notable song: “Joy To The World”

“A Christmas Gift For You” – Phil Spector

Another Christmas classic album from 1963, “A Christmas Gift For You” was voted number 142 on Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time in 2003. A great Christmas gift from Phil Spector indeed.

Most notable song: “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

“A Very Special Christmas” – Various Artists

The “A Very Special Christmas” album series is the NOW albums of Christmas music, but the first volume will always be the best and most legendary.

Most notable song: “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”

“Merry Christmas” – Mariah Carey

It’s been told that Mariah Carey actually invented Christmas with this legendary album, but that has yet to be proven but it is believeable.

Most notable song: “All I Want for Christmas Is You”

“White Christmas” – Bing Crosby

Your Christmas shopping and entire Christmas experience is not complete without hearing at least one song from the famous Bing Crosby album being blasted from every speaker in the country.

Most notable song: “White Christmas”

The number one greatest Christmas album of all time depends on you and your personal memories of Christmas. Is there a Christmas album that gives you the warm and fuzzies that isn’t mentioned above? Let us know in the comments!