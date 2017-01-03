2017 Radio From Hell Film Festival: Number 2

Calling all local Film Makers and talented “Friends of the Program”. It’s time for the annual X96 Radio From Hell Film Festival.

This year, film submissions MUST REQUIRE the Radio From Hell logo, and the phrase “Number 2” at some point throughout your film.

Please remember to keep your film short. NO MORE than 5 minutes. The shorter the better, please!

Fill out the form below (coming soon), upload your film to Youtube and attach the link to your masterpiece to be qualified. We’ll carefully review your submission and send an acceptance letter via email if you meet the qualifications to be shown at the 2017 X96 Radio From Hell Film Festival.

Film submissions are due NO LATER than Monday, February 13th, 2017. This year we are not accepting film submissions in person. Please upload all films to Youtube to be qualified.

Join friends, family, and filmmakers for the official screening of this year’s film festival entries at 50 West Club and Cafe – 50 West 300 South in Salt Lake City – at 7:00pm on Wednesday, February 22nd. Those in attendance will cast their vote for Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Audience Choice.