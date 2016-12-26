5 Most Commonly Broken New Years Resolutions

Well, here we are…

It’s another year and another chance to start fresh, but it’s going to take more than just buying a gym membership. It takes discipline, thoughtfulness, and a change in your habits. Sure, burritos are amazing and probably a lot healthier than some things you could eat, but you’re going to have to cut down if you want to notch down on those belt notches and think not just about what you’re eating, but how much of it. Want to take that trip to Madrid? Sure you do. But you won’t get far without some money in the bank. These are the big 5. These are the new rules you will set for yourself in 2017 that you are most likely to break. Two weeks at the gym on the elliptical isn’t going to do it and simply having a passport won’t get you on that plane.

Lose Weight

Probably the most popular of the New Year resolutions, the goal of weight loss will usually have your local gym jam packed for the first couple weeks of January, but suddenly when February hits and the cold really starts to settle in, suddenly the gyms turn into a baron wasteland after a zombie apocalypse. Watch some videos over at PictureFit for some great weight loss and training tips.

Quit Smoking

One of the most well-known unhealthy habits in the world, smoking is also one of the hardest to quit. Every year hundreds of people make the promise that their last cigarette is on New Years Eve but find themselves crashing soon after. When you don’t succeed, try try again. Learn more about how you can snuff out that butt for good here.

Quit Drinking

New Year’s day morning, many people will be rubbing their sore heads saying “I’m never going to drink again!”. However, just like smoking, alcohol addiction is one of the hardest things to beat. If this becomes a New Year’s resolution for you this year, don’t give up and keep trying. Here are some tips on how to put a cork in it.

Save Money

About 14% of people make the resolution of improving their finances. It’s shocking to learn that 1/3 of Americans have no savings so let’s hope that in 2017 will bring up those numbers. Here are some great tips on how you can fatten up that savings account.

Travel

Everyone wants to travel to some of the most adventurous places in the world, but sadly sometimes it can cost an arm a leg when you really get down to the nitty-gritty details of it, causing people to lose hope in their traveling dreams. Thank goodness there are a couple ways that airlines and travel companies try to make it as easy as possible for you to travel. Lonely Planet is a great place to find the inspiration you need to get out and see all the world has to offer.

When choosing a New Year’s resolution, make sure to choose something that is unique to you and has a direct path that can actually be reached and achieved. What is your New Year’s resolution going to be for 2017?