Bill Frost on TV for January 30th, 2017

Becoming Warren Buffet (Monday Jan 30, HBO)
Bill Burr: Walk Your Way Out (Tuesday Jan 31, Netflix)
The 100 (Wednesday Feb 1, The CW)
The Expanse (Wednesday Feb 1, Syfy)
Powerless (Thursday Feb 2, NBC)
Superior Donuts (Thursday Feb 2, CBS)
Training Day (Thursday Feb 2, CBS)
Santa Clarita Diet (Friday Feb 3, Netflix)
Trumped: Inside the Greatest Political Upset of All Time (Friday Feb 3, Showtime)
24: Legacy (Sunday Feb 5, Fox)
