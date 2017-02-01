Corey O’Brien’s Concert & Event Calendar | Week of February 1st

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Dashboard Confessional at The Depot

Mr. Carrrrrrrrrraba returns to us. Put you heart on your sleeve and pick up some Dashboard Confessional tissue to keep those eyes dry and think back to your high school days when you used to sing “yoooouuuurrrrr haaaaiirrr isssss errrrrwhrrrrrrrrrr” to your beloved before trying to round 3rd base in bedroom baseball.

•2017 VISA Freestyle International at Deer Valley Resort

“This marks the 19th year of international and world competitions hosted at Deer Valley®, including the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, two World Championships and 15 World Cups making the resort an esteemed venue for the freestyle community. All competitions will be held at night under the lights at Deer Valley Resort. Men’s and women’s aerial events will be held on the White Owl ski run on Friday, February 3, 2017. Men’s and women’s mogul and dual mogul events are scheduled on the Champion ski run on Thursday, February 2 and Saturday, February 4, 2017. Finals for all disciplines will take place in the evening, with a fireworks display concluding each night.” Their words, not mine. I think they are pretty good words, though.

•The Revivalists on Main Street in Park City for the Event Mentioned Right Above

You’ve heard it on Xposed. At least you should have. I have played it there so many times. Anyway, it’s late and I just want to eat some chicken in bed and watch the new Bill Bill special on Netflix. It literally is small bit of happiness I will get this week. That being said, here are more of their words to convince you to go up and see this band:“Fast-rising New Orleans rock band The Revivalists have made a major impact with their hit single “Wish I Knew You” – reaching #1 at Triple A radio, and quickly climbing the Alternative Charts.The seven-piece band instantly struck a chord with their roosty rock ‘n’ roll show and current album Men Amongst Mountains, produced by Ben Ellman (Galactic, Trombone Shorty) and mixed by Grammy Award winning Engineer / Producer Vance Powell (The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather), and have been touring relentlessly on multiple sold-out headline tours and festival circuits since the album release in 2015. Fronted by enigmatic lead singer/guitarist David Shaw, The Revivalists’ world-class musicianship is front and center at their renowned live shows as guitar, drums, pedal steel guitar, bass, saxophone, keyboard, and trumpet collide with Shaw’s soulful, swaggering vocals to create a sonic imprint all their own.” I just think the songs below is a dope-ass, folk-disco jam. Get some! As far as I can tell this is a free show.

•Bob Marley Birthday Bash at The Royal

Do you like weeeeeeeeeeeed? Then go to this. Did you hate reggae until you baby sitter smoked you out when you were 14 and not you just can’t hear “Jammin'” enough? Then go to this. Do you have marijuana prints on your socks right now as you sit in your cubicle and read this? Then go to this. Do you invite people into your house that won’t leave even after you handed them the cash? Then go to this? You get the idea…

•Anthony Jeselnik at Wiseguys

Damn this guy is funny. I mean, his last special didn’t really hold aside from the last bit, but hey, I’ve never made a special, so what the hell do I know? Anyway, funny guy.





•Mamma Mia at The Eccles Theatre

The only thing keeping me from buying tickets is that I hate Abba. Otherwise, I would totally go. Oh, it goes until the 5th. I’m just here to inform, people.

•Pepper and Less Than Jake at The Complex

Damn! When was that last time there was this much shit to do on a Thursday and it has been 90 degrees and air you could breath? Well, it’s never going to happen again, so choose wisely. Go for Less Than Jake and stay for Pepper because the line is too long to close your tab and Uber is surging.

•The Toasters at Liquid Joe’s

Ska…we are the Zion of ska. Just embrase it. Put your suspenders on, get a Long Island and embarrass your significant other with you skank dance.

•The Magic Mike Party at The Moose Lounge

Send your wife out with her friends, so you can stay home, drink a Miller Lite and watch the new Bill Burr special on Netflix, again. You’ll both be happy and your marriage will be stronger. Their words: “Get ready to enjoy the hottest winter night of the year as Revolution brings you SLC’s own Magic Mike party and strip show with guest host and celebrity Topher DiMaggio!”

•Candy’s River House at The Lighthouse in Ogden

Damn, I love this band. Plus, they had the best album of the year last year according to the readers of the City Weekly.

•Lounge X with Iration at Poplar Street

Iration is bringing you the Winter Rock Reggae Fest later Saturday evening, but they are kind souls and have said they would love to warm up with a free set at Poplar Street for the loyal. 21+ and the music starts at 3pm. Get there early because space is limited.

•Winter Rock Reggae 2017 at Hangar House

Reggae Rise Up & X96 Present Winter Rock Reggae 2017 at Hangar House Iratiomn, Tribal Seeds, Protoje, Raging Fyah, RDGLDGRN, The Expanders, Nattali Rize, Tribe Of. 8 Bands with 2 Stages

•WWE Live the Road To Wrestlemania at Maverik Center

Best complimented with a trip to the 3rd West Ballet after. Hey, unlike “Mamma Mia” there’s no Abba. “WWE LIVE returns to the Salt Lake Valley’s Maverik Center on the “Road To WrestleMania”! This will be your chance to see your favorite WWE RAW Superstars LIVE! SEE: Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, The New Day, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, Rusev, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Titus O’Neil, Enzo Amore, Colin Cassady, R-Truth, Goldust, and many more of your favorite superstars.” Hear that? The New Day! Yes, yes it is.

•Young the Giant at The Complex

Let’s face it, you aren’t heading to a ticket scalper to see this band. But if you want to see them, you’ll have to because it’s sold out. At least then you can say, “Yeah, I bought Young the Giant tickets from a scalper” and then mark it off your bucket list. Such opportunities come once in a lifetime.





•Everybody is Having a Super Bowl Party

Protip: put money on that and you might actually give a shit. Put a lot of money on it and you might even get into a fight. Now that’s team spirit. Here are places doing things: Brewvies, Willie’s, The Royal, every place with the word “grill” in its title, Fiddler’s Elbow, Green Pig, Poplar Street Pub, Lumpy’s, Big Willie’s…followed by kareoke (good idea), The Hog’s Wallow, Club 90, Donkey Tails…you get it.

•Free Screening of “The Wicker Man” at Tower Theater

Not the Nick Cage version. This is the good one and it’s better than playing checkers with the fam.

•Harlem Globetrotters at Vivint Smart Home Arena

If they win, we all win.

•Reel Big Fish and Anti-Flag at The Depot

Bah bah dah dah dee dee dee dahh dahh.

•You’ve done to much this week, you should take a nap. That, annnnnd there’s nothing going on tonight so watch the Bill Burr special again.

