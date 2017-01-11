Corey O’Brien’s Community, Concert & Event Calendar | Week of January 11th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep you from sitting home.

Have an event coming up? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

•Grand Opening of the SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium

Because we land-locked, bipedal humanoids are too far from the real deal, we have to import the aquatic dwellers and now we have to with the grand opening SeaQuest Interactive Aquarium in Layton. The regular aquarium activities (henna, face painting, princesses, balloons, prizes, light shows) will kick off the big opening.

•Salt Lake Comic Con Fan X Press Conference

Expect some big announcements as we look forward to March 17th and 18th for a weekend of celebrities, cosplay and artists.

•After School Satan Club Open House

The Satanic Utah Temple has manage to get an after school club approved at Vista Elementry School (or that’s just where they are holding the event) and they want you to know about it. HAIL SATAN! The open house goes from 3:30p to 4:30p to answer questions. The club will focus on critical reason, problem solving, and self expression – all qualities that Satan is known to possess.



•Pigeon Record Release Party at The Acoustic Space at The Gateway

One of the local artists we love has their new album release coming up and it’s so big that it’s going to two nights. Sam Smith band will be reuniting and the list of guest musicians is VERY impressive: Talia Keys, Tony Holiday, Jordan Matthew Young, Nathan Simpson, Rick Gerber, Brock Peterson, Darren Farnsworth, Jeremy Whitesides, Joey Davis, Ren Pankovich, Brian Kubarycz, Josh Francis, Eric Stoye, John Thomas Draper, Ray Rosales, Adam Fifield, Dustin Russell Swan, Morgan Whitney, Anthony Phan, Ben Chapman-and more to come. Do not miss this show!

•The Bee: Women’s Work

“Join us for an evening of curated stories, in which women from diverse disciplines and backgrounds will tell true stories of their working lives. Featuring Martha Castillo, Nubia Peña, Ann Pack, Cathy Tshilombo-Lokemba, Samira Harnish, & Dr. Kristen Ries. The theme of our show complements “Work in Progress,” a collaborative traveling exhibit currently on display at UMOCA that celebrates women who are catalysts for change.” If you’ve never been to The Bee it’s quite the experience and very entertaining. 21+

•Metal Gods at Liquid Joe’s

You know you want it and so you’re going to get it! The Metal God return to Liquid Joe’s.



•Folk Hogan at Green Pig

Another of our favorite bands, Folk Hogan will be shakin’ the shack that is The Green Pig hot off of opening for Reverend Horton Heat last week.



•Improv for Planned Parenthood at The Comedy Loft in Ogden

Improv to support your health, fool. Female improv artists are performing with proceeds going to Planned Parenthood

•Salt Lake White Party

Where all the cool kids would be. “A Midwinters White Dream” will celebrate, celebrating. Presented by the Utah Arts Alliance, tickets are on sale now from GA to limited number of VIP and tables available. “Join us at this years SLC White Party as we transport you to another world of art, performance, music and dance. Now in its seventeenth year, the SLC White Party is one of the most exciting and unique events in Utah. This year we are taking it to a even higher level of excellence and fun! Dress code: White with flair. With the theme of “A Midwinters White Dream” this year think all things whimsical, fantasy, and from a place of imagination. Brake out those white tuxedos and white ball gowns because you can’t get too fancy for the SLC White Party. Costumes that are creative and fun are always welcome at this event! What can you do with white?” Whimsical! When was the last time you did something whimsical since that night in Moscow with Donald Trump?

•Beauties on Broadway Drag Queen Sunday Brunch at 50 West

Eggs with a side of glitter. This will sell out so get your ticket right now!

•Kinky Boots at Eccles Theatre

“KINKY BOOTS is Broadway’s huge-hearted, high-heeled hit! With songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind. Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. With direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray) and a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), KINKY BOOTS is the winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Choreography. Take a step in the right direction and discover that sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out. “There is no show hotter than KINKY BOOTS!” – CBS News Captioned performance for this show is Saturday, January 21st at 2:00PM. Patrons who are interested in the captioned performance should select seats located Orchestra Right on the Main floor.” Runs through January 22nd.

That’s it for this week, but we’re just getting started with 2017. Lots coming up in the following weeks.

