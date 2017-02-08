Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of February 8th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•BuzzWord: an Adult Spelling Bee at Urban Lounge

I can certainly remember my 6th grade spelling bee. I was ousted on the word, “mirrored.” Ya know, I’ve never used that f@*king word in my life until I got an iPhone and an Apple TV. Funny how life works. I suppose I can redeem myself with the assistance of Jameson and local brew.

•Town Hall Meeting with Jason Chaffetz at Brighton High School

Mr. Chaffetz will now take your questions. According the tip line, this event hasn’t been advertised much and the location keeps changing because it seems there are alot of people who have a lot of things to say to this guy, so be alert and prep your questions for Utah’s very own national spotlight grabber. According to KUTV, “The representative of Utah’s Third District can expect to find between 1,000 and 2,300 people in the Brighton High School auditorium Feb. 9, according to a Facebook event. So many people have RSVP’d to the meeting, it was moved from Cottonwood Heights’ City Hall to the high school.”

•Run the Jewels at The Complex

Big Mike and El-P return to Salt Lake after the surprise release of their third album. The last time they were here was Twilight, but you were drunk in the park and you don’t remember how badass they are, so hit button below and get your tickets now.

•Color Me Badd at Liquid Joe’s

How about a little pre-Valentine’s Day romance with Color Me Badd. Sing it with me now, “Oooooo ooo oo OOOOO, I wanna drink some of that beer from your cup!” Or something like that.

•James Thomas Woodruff of Hawthorne Heights at Loading Dock

You remeber him from Hawthorne Heights and now you can remember him from the Loading Dock

•Mike Doughty at The State Room

It must be guys-you-knew-who-were-in-bands-before-playing-solo-night in Salt Lake. You might remember Mike when he went by M. Doughty and played in Soul Coughing. I wouldn’t expect many of those songs as interviews I have heard him in has him expressing that was not too happy of a time in his life.

•All Star Monster Truck Tour at Maverik Center

Things will be crushed. If you don’t like my brevity, here’s what the promoters had to say about it: “The All Star Monster Trucks return to The Maverik Center for 3 all new ground pounding events, Friday, February 10th and Saturday, February 11th! See 6 of the best All Star Monster Trucks from across the United States battle on an all new course and brand new competitions. This year’s lineup includes national champion ROCK STAR, the 1934 Ford Sedan CALIFORNIA KID, the black and green destruction machine IDENTITY THEFT, the 3D bulldog 10,000 POUND HOUND, plus 2 Utah natives, Brian Christensen in D’STURBED from Hurricane Utah and Ron “The Mav” Duncombe in the ever popular MAVERIK MONSTER TRAKKER from West Jordan. These incredible All Star Monster Trucks will do battle in a brand new “Best Trick Competition”, side-by-side Racing and the no rules no-holds-barred Freestyle showdown. Plus you’ll see the excitement of Pro Arena Truck racing and for the first time ever Pro ATV racers battle for regional and national points in handlebar-to-handlebar excitement. Gates open at 5:30 PM on Friday February 10th, Free Pit Party from 5:30 to 6:30 and action begins at 7:30 PM. Doors open for our Saturday Matinee performance at 11:00 AM, Free Pit Party 11 to 12 PM, and showtime begins at 1 PM. Our Saturday Evening performance has doors opening at 5:30 PM, Free Pit Party from 5:30 to 6:30 and dirt flies at 7:30 PM.Affordable family entertainment, with Kids seats starting at just $5 (plus applicable fees). Tickets are on sale now, including a limited number of front row VIP seating.”

•Heather McDonald at Wiseguys

Having be outside of the demo that would have me know who she is, Heather McDonald is known from Chelsea Lately. I have never seen that show. I know who Chelsea Handler is. She likes to drink. I think her and Heather had some sort of falling out. Anyway, I suspect there are a lot of jokes about raising kids while drinking lots of white wine. “For it’s entire seven-year run, Heather wrote, produced, and was a regular cast member on E!’s Chelsea Lately. You can also catch her on a variety of shows, including Watch What Happens Live, Wendy Williams, Real Housewives of Orange County, and Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She recently debuted her first Showtime standup special I Don’t Mean to Brag…, now available on Netflix. Heather also hosts and produces the hit podcast Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald. Totaling close to a million downloads a month, the show features celebrity interviews, pop culture news, and much more.” 21+. Shows Saturday as well.

•Bill Maher at the Eccles Theatre

You watched the HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher just last night. Now watch him bring the topical and political jokes tailor-made for a Utah crowd to the new Eccles Theatre.

•Cupid’s Undie Run

Put something tight on your junk and show off your winter body without all those modest Utah layers on. Plus, it’s for charity. “BIG party. “Brief” run. Raising millions! Cupid’s Undie Run is a 4-hour party with a mile(ish) fun run in the middle. No, we’re not crazy, we’re just crazy serious about raising money for the Children’s Tumor Foundation. We raised over $3.5 million in donations last year, so come join the fun and help us hit $4 million for 2017!”

•10 Annual Darwin Day at the Fort Douglas Officer’s Club

Celebrate Darwin’s birthday with The Humanists of Utah. They are proud to announce their 10th Annual Darwin Day Celebration on Saturday, February 11 from 5:30 to 9 pm at the Fort Douglas Officer’s Club. There will be an open reception with light refreshments where local organizations will offer information about their groups, science, technology, and climate change. Following the open reception, panelists will speak on various topics related to scientific studies and research in the past 10 years, ideas and projections for the coming 10 years, and ways the public can get involved in promoting scientific literacy. Finally, we will wish Chuck a happy birthday with the ceremonial Darwin Day cake. This event is free and open to the public.

•Dawes at The Depot

“Folk-rock band Dawes will be out on the road this winter supporting their new album, We’re All Gonna Die. Catch them live February 12th at The Depot!” Sundays are for folk-rock.

•Beehive Basic 101: Beginner Burlesque Class at Sugar Space

Tomorrow is Valnetine’s duh! You should prepare! “What is burlesque and where can I find it? Let the dames at Beehive Broads Burlesque – the newest troupe in Salt Lake City show you how! The beginner’s class to the Art of the Tease! Taught by Miss Delta Rae Dixon, part lecture and part movement, you will learn the basic moves and history of burlesque dancing. No dance experience is necessary. Early Registration rate: $70 (entire 8-wk session) MUST REGISTER PRIOR TO ATTENDING CLASS.”

•The Sleeping Beauty at the Capit0l Theatre

This is the most romantic thing I could find to do if you’re planning on going out on Valentine’s Day!

