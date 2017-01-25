Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of January 25th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Ta-Nehisi Coates at Kingsbury Hall

If you haven’t heard his name in the last two years, check your pulse. His acclaimed book, “Between the World and Me” has been a huge part of the American dialogue from talk shows to radio. “Recipient of a 2015 “Genius Grant” from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Ta-Nehisi Coates is an American writer, journalist, and educator who writes about the Black American experience. Coates is currently a national correspondent for The Atlantic discussing cultural, social, and political issues, particularly in regard to the Black community.” Yes, this is happening in Utah. Ticket are free. They are sold out. Pay no mind, though, because a stand-by line will form in front of Kingsbury Hall, and any available seats will be filled after 11:50. If you’re on campus and can’t get in, the lecture will be live-streamed to two locations: Thompson Chamber Music Hall in Gardner Hall (next door to Kingsbury) and in the East Ballroom in the Union Building.

•Pre-Marital Class For Men at BYU’s Student Health Center

Instruction on how to get the hoo-hoo in the hee-haw safely once you are bound with your soul mate. “This two-hour, pre-marital class teaches basic facts about human sexuality, including anatomy and physiological and emotional responses. Participants will also learn ways to have a strong and healthy marriage and learn about birth control options. Fiancés of BYU students may also take the class. Register: 801.422.5156.” Also, is it cheating if you take this class without your finacé? Asking for a friend. There’s also an online class you can watch here.

•Beachmen at Metro Music Hall

An X96 Live and Local artist who we love. Think The Black Keys and Cage the Elephant mixed with The Shins.

•Scents and Swirls Wine Libations at The Leonardo

Does book club sounds a dishonest amateur hour? Then be honest. You want the wine. You want to Uber. You’re in luck. “Which do you prefer, red or white? Learn the particulars of some of the most popular styles of red and white wines, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. Join us on Jan 19, 2017 at our monthly Wine Libations event. This month’s theme is “Scents and Swirls.” Enjoy an exquisite pairing of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir and a delicious four-course meal prepared by our Head Chef, Karli Orton. If you’re looking for a unique food and wine tasting event in the beauty of downtown Salt Lake City, look no further than our monthly Wine Libations event. Bring a date, friends or someone you’re looking to impress…Wine selected by James Santangelo, the owner of the Wine Academy of Utah, a company tailored for both wine and spirit enthusiasts and professionals. Jim is also beverage director for LaSalle Restaurant Group and well-known wine and spirit evangelist/educator.” Ticket are $45, which does not include drink tickets. Just tell your friend to get your ticket and you can Venmo them later. What?!? You don’t have Venmo? Get with the times!

•AFI “The Blood Tour” at The Depot

Having just released their 10th studio album it’s amazing these guys have time to tour. Davey is involved with Hunter in Blaqk Audio and joining forces with the No Doubt guys for Dreamcar. Davey is even a published author now! This show is SOLD OUT! Check the classifieds and be prepared to pay. It’s AFI, though and they are always great live.

•RJD2 at Metro Music Hall

If you’re feeling more dance than mosh, head to Metro Music Hall on Friday. RJD2 has been putting it together since 1993 and is touring on his latest album, “Dame Fortune” last year.

•That’s a Wrap Sundance Concert at Liquid Joe’s

It’s over. Pack it up and give us our city back! Right? Celebrate by hitting up Liquid Joe’s and support Refuge for Women. 21+

•Kathy Griffin at Eccles Theatre

She red! She’s loud! She has stories about celebrities! “Two-time Emmy and Grammy award-winning comedian Kathy Griffin is a towering figure on television, on tour and in publishing. She breaks through the entertainment clutter with her universally recognized brand of pull-no-punches comedy.” She swears, so ya know, put the Zion earmuffs on your kids if you take ’em.

•2017 U.S. Grand Prix/FIS World Cup at Solitude

“In preparation for the 2019 World Championships, Solitude Mountain Resort will host a U.S. Grand Prix/FIS Snowboard World Cup and FIS Skicross NorAm Cup January 19 – 22, 2017. Solitude Mountain Resort has joined the line up for the 2019 FIS Freestyle and Snowboard World Championships. In addition to the events, Deer Valley Resort will host aerials, moguls and dual moguls, and Park City Mountain will host halfpipe and slopestyle snowboarding and freeskiing.” So basically, it’s top athletes doing things you can’t do and it’s pretty amazing to see in person with some hot whiskey…errr…cocoa in your hand. Also, carpool or take the bus up because parking it limited.

•Women’s March on Main at Park City’s Main Street

I’m not a woman, but I think they’re pretty nice. They are half of the people I know. You should support them. You should support everyone really. Not the snowflakes, though. There will be plenty of those because it’s winter in Park City. Support the people who are nice overall. Hopefully, there will be a lot of those on this March. We should all just be really cool. I just hope it’s downhill. Otherwise, it’s not a march. It’s a hike. “We, in the creative and Park City communities, stand in solidarity with the rest of our country in demonstrating our respect for freedom, human rights, our safety and health, and in recognizing that the diversity of our country is our greatest strength. We open this march and event to everyone who respects human rights, civil liberties, and diversity. Despite its title, like the marches happening nationwide, this march is for women AND men. Anyone who supports the rights of others and protecting those rights is welcome. We have an opportunity in the creative communities to spread hope, tolerance, and inclusiveness in our art and with our voices. We relish the chance to join Park City, its organizations and citizens, and our larger nationwide community on this day. Chelsea Handler, a member of the organizing committee, will be in Park City to lead the march as well as serve as a co-host of the post-march rally. Additional speakers and guests are being confirmed now.” The march starts at 9:00 am on Saturday, January 21, at 220 Main Street (Wasatch Brew Pub parking lot).

•Jedi Yoga at Watchtower Café

It’s time to stretch out your inner Wookie. Yoga your Yoda. Handle your Han Solo. “Learn easy-to-do yoga at the hands of geeks. Kristal Starr from the Hello, Sweetie! Podcast will host a one-hour program with music from some of your geekiest loves like Star Wars, Harry Potter, The Avengers and more. Jedi Yoga is beginner level, and even safe for all ages! Watchtower Cafe also provides a great family-friendly environment where kids can enjoy many activities!” Admit it, you’ve never considered yoga until Star Wars was attached to it.

•Kevin Smith at Wiseguys

After you’ve had a nice stretch at Jedi Yoga, don’t watch “Yoga Hosers.” You should just go see Kevin Smith talk for a while…it could be a long while, but it will be funny. No doubt this visit is coinciding with the Sundance Film Festival where Mr. Smith launched with “Clerks” back in the day and has served on the Jury. “A writer, comedian, podcaster, and film director, Kevin Smith has written and directed numerous films, including “Clerks,” “Chasing Amy,” “Dogma,” “Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back,” “Red State” & “Tusk;” Creator of AMC’s “Comic Book Men;” authored “Silent Bob Speaks,” “Shootin’ The Sht with Kevin Smith,” “My Boring-Ass Life” and most recently “Tough Sht: Life Advice from a Fat, Lazy Slob Who Did Good.” He can be heard daily at Smodcast.com, a vast network of podcasts. An Evening with Kevin Smith is a chance to get up close and personal with the man who brought the world these films. Must Be 21+ with Valid ID to enter.” Once again, try the beer. I’ve heard good things.

•Hamilton Leithauser at The State Room

If you don’t know The Walkmen, you should. “The Rat” is one of my all-time favorite songs from my favorite year of music, 2004. The band is currently taking a break, but all the members are pursuing a dabble in the pool of solo-ness. This is the best way you can spend Monday.

•Jordan World Circus 2017 at Legacy Events Center in Farmington

Ringling Brother and Barnum and Bailey’s departure getting you down? Well, there are some folks in the world that won’t let bears on bikes, tigers jumping through flaming hoops and clowns…oh the clowns go away. In their words: “With three rings of affordable family fun, “The Jordan Circus” will thrill fans of all ages. Come see the death-defying aerial acts, animal attractions including tigers and elephants. In addition to the performing acts, kids will have the unique opportunity to ride and pet different types of animals. Acts are subject to change.”

•Women’s March on the State Capital

There sure is a lot of marching going on this week. Specifically, women’s marches. Being a guy, I am not even sure I am supposed to be talking about them. “The marches, not the women. Utah Women Unite exists to protect and advance the rights of all Utah women and girls, including Utah’s marginalized groups, women of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, women of all abilities and from every financial status. We seek to unite as an intersectional collective to address the political, legal, and cultural problems faced by Utah women and to elevate the status and dignity of all people. On January 23, 2017, the first day of the Utah State Legislative Session, we will march from City Creek Park to the Capitol Rotunda (inside the Capitol building) to show our strength, power and courage and demonstrate our disapproval of Utah politician’s anti-woman rhetoric and actions. This march is in solidarity with the Jan 21th Women’s March on Washington & is our local response. This is the page for UTAH WOMEN and Allies who want to show THE UTAH STATE LEGISLATURE that it’s time for women to be heard, it’s time for women to stand up and demand equality. Please help spread the word to everyone you know in Utah. Let’s make Utah History!

This will be an INCLUSIVE march, and EVERYONE who supports women’s rights is welcome:

– People of all genders

– Children of all genders

– Families

– People of Color

– Immigrants

– LGBTQIA+ Community

– Disabled Folks (message us for accommodation information)

– Climate Change Advocates

– Anyone else who wants to come out in support!”

Damn! It’s a good week to be empowered in Utah.

Damn! That’s so many things to do. You have no excuse to get out.

