Lounge X with Iration at Poplar Street Pub

Join X96 at POPLAR STREET PUB on Saturday, February 4th for a free Lounge X with IRATION.

POPLAR STREET PUB – 242 South 200 West in SLC (21+)

Space is very limited to attend this acoustic with IRATION, so arrive early. While your there be sure to enter to win a Meet and Greet with IRATION and VIP tickets to see them perform later that night at the Winter Rock Reggae Festival 2017 at Hanger House in SLC. Music starts at 12:00pm. Must be 21+ to attend.

Tickets for the Winter Rock Reggae Festival 2017 on February 4th at Hangar House are available now at TicketFly.com.

IRATION

Iration is an alternative/reggae group of musicians formed in Isla Vista, CA. A deep-rooted reggae influence is fused with elements of rock and pop to create smooth original sounds – “We’re all about luv”, states the band. The group is made up of members Joseph Dickens (Drums), Joseph King (Engineer), Cayson Peterson (Keyboard/Synth), Micah Pueschel (Guitar/Lead Vocals), Adam Taylor (Bass), and Micah Brown (Guitar/Vocals). All of the members of Iration met while growing up in Hawaii but formed the band after reconnecting in Santa Barbara, CA – the exception being Micah Brown who officially joined the group in 2014.

The group released their most recent work, the Hotting Up album, in summer of 2015. Iration has been touring nationally since 2006, performing at festivals such as Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, Hangout and Bottlerock. These Hawaiian-bred musicians look forward to spreading their original sound and Aloha spirit all the while never forgetting to get a surf in when possible.