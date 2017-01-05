Sean Means Reviews Movies for January 5th, 2016

Artsies:

– Hunter Gatherer – 3 stars



After a 3-year stint in prison, an unreasonably optimistic middle-aged man returns to his stagnant neighborhood to win back his girlfriend only to find that she and his family have done what they always wanted to do – forget he exists.

Director: Joshua Locy

Fartsies:

– Underworld: Blood Wars – not screened

Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) fights to end the eternal war between the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her.

Director: Anna Foerster

Stars: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Tobias Menzies

– A Monster Calls – 3 1/2 stars



A boy seeks the help of a tree monster to cope with his single mum’s terminal illness.

Director: J.A. Bayona

Stars: Lewis MacDougall, Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones

– Hidden Figures – 3 1/2 stars

Based on a true story. A team of African-American women provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program’s first successful space missions.

Director: Theodore Melfi

Stars: Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monáe