SLC PUNX IS COMING TO X96 THIS SUNDAY!

YES! A FULL HOUR OF PUNK RAWK EVERY SUNDAY NIGHT WITH JON SMITH

I’m Pretty stoked about this one, I’ve been a fan of everything punk, ska, and hardcore going back as far as I can remember. A family friend named Matt Bane would bring tapes from The Clash, and Oingo Boingo over and I knew from a very early age that this was mah shit.

So every Sunday night starting at 10pm I’ll take over and we’ll throw down some of the best Punk, Ska, and Hardcore shit we can find both old and new. We’ll share war stories from the basement of DV8, we’ll argue about Green Day being sell outs, and share whats punk shows are coming up in the land of Zion.

This week we’ll have tracks from Guttermouth, Bad Religion, Reel Big Fish, and the Ramones just to name a few. Check back after the show for a full playlist everyweek! So 10pm on X96, or on the X96 app!

It’s going to Make America Great Again.

Sunday night 10pm!

XOXOX

JONSMITH