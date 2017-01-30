SLC PUNX is still on! Here’s this weeks playlist!

How in the name of King Tut are they letting me do this show!? I’m having way too much fun for this to be a thing. We gave away some tix to see Reel Big Fish and AntiFlag on the show this week, and we played some killer shit. As always, if you have some suggestions for tracks we can throw in, feel free to comment below!
Here’s the list!
Face To Face – Disconnected
Jim Carroll Band – People Who Died
Bad Religion – American Jesus
Green Day – Burnout
Pennywise – Stand By Me
Dead Kennedys – Holiday in Cambodia
Reel Big Fish – Beer
Minor Threat – Seeing Red
Ramones – Sheena Is A Punk Rocker
Voodoo Glow Skulls – Bulletproof
Tiger Army – Incorpereal
MXPX – Responsibility
Guttermouth – Secure Horizons
Unwritten Law – S.P.K.
Sublime – April 29th 1992
Rancid – Salvation
Bouncing Souls – So Jersey
Social Distortion – Reach For The Sky
