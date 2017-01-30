Life

SLC PUNX is still on! Here’s this weeks playlist!

How in the name of King Tut are they letting me do this show!?  I’m having way too much fun for this to be a thing.  We gave away some tix to see Reel Big Fish and AntiFlag on the show this week, and we played some killer shit.  As always, if you have some suggestions for tracks we can throw in, feel free to comment below!

Here’s the list!

 

Face To Face – Disconnected

 

Jim Carroll Band – People Who Died

 

Bad Religion – American Jesus

 

Green Day – Burnout

 

 

Pennywise – Stand By Me

 

 

 

Dead Kennedys – Holiday in Cambodia

 

 

 

 

 

Reel Big Fish – Beer

 

 

Minor Threat – Seeing Red

 

 

 

Ramones – Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

 

 

 

Voodoo Glow Skulls – Bulletproof

 

 

Tiger Army – Incorpereal

 

 

 

MXPX – Responsibility

 

 

Guttermouth – Secure Horizons

 

 

 

Unwritten Law – S.P.K.

 

 

Sublime – April 29th 1992

 

 

Rancid – Salvation

 

 

 

Bouncing Souls – So Jersey

 

 

Social Distortion – Reach For The Sky

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

