SLC PUNX is still on! Here’s this weeks playlist!

How in the name of King Tut are they letting me do this show!? I’m having way too much fun for this to be a thing. We gave away some tix to see Reel Big Fish and AntiFlag on the show this week, and we played some killer shit. As always, if you have some suggestions for tracks we can throw in, feel free to comment below!

Here’s the list!

Face To Face – Disconnected

Jim Carroll Band – People Who Died

Bad Religion – American Jesus

Green Day – Burnout

Pennywise – Stand By Me

Dead Kennedys – Holiday in Cambodia

Reel Big Fish – Beer

Minor Threat – Seeing Red

Ramones – Sheena Is A Punk Rocker

Voodoo Glow Skulls – Bulletproof

Tiger Army – Incorpereal

MXPX – Responsibility

Guttermouth – Secure Horizons

Unwritten Law – S.P.K.

Sublime – April 29th 1992

Rancid – Salvation

Bouncing Souls – So Jersey

Social Distortion – Reach For The Sky