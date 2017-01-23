SLC PUNX! What we played this week!

WEEK #2 is down! And aside from me shitting my pants when I THOUGHT I played the album version of Down By Law’s 500 Miles complete with “F-Bomb” ( I get in a lot of trouble when that happens) we had a great set up!

With all the protests and presidential stuff going down across the WORLD I felt it very apropriate to start with some Sex Pistols

Vandals – It’s a Fact

Against Me! – Thrash Unreal

Joy Division – Transmission

Toy Dolls – Nellie The Elephant. The inauguration was not the only circus in the news this week, after Ringling Bros announced they’d be folding their tents after 150 years. I figured some Toy Dolls fit the mood.

Alkaline Trio – I Wanna Be A Warhol

Goldfinger – Superman

Operation Ivy – Unity

Bad Religion – Infected

Down By Law – 500 Miles

Ramones – Pet Sematary

Bouncing Souls – True Believers

Rancid – I Wanna Riot

Clash – This Is Radio Clash

Blink 182 – M+Ms