Life

SLC PUNX! What we played this week!

Posted on
jonpunk_slider

WEEK #2 is down!  And aside from me shitting my pants when I THOUGHT I played the album version of Down By Law’s 500 Miles complete with “F-Bomb” ( I get in a lot of trouble when that happens) we had a great set up!

With all the protests and presidential stuff going down across the WORLD I felt it very apropriate to start with some Sex Pistols

 

 

Vandals – It’s a Fact

 

 

Against Me! – Thrash Unreal

 

 

 

Joy Division – Transmission

 

 

 

Toy Dolls – Nellie The Elephant.   The inauguration was not the only circus in the news this week, after Ringling Bros announced they’d be folding their tents after 150 years.  I figured some Toy Dolls fit the mood.

 

 

Alkaline Trio – I Wanna Be A Warhol

 

 

Goldfinger – Superman

 

 

Operation Ivy – Unity

 

 

 

Bad Religion – Infected

 

 

 

Down By Law – 500 Miles

 

 

Ramones – Pet Sematary

 

 

 

Bouncing Souls – True Believers

 

 

 

Rancid – I Wanna Riot

 

 

Clash – This Is Radio Clash

 

 

 

Blink 182 – M+Ms

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top