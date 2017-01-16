SLCPUNX DEBUT PLAYLIST!!!

Hey kids! So after YEARS of wanting to do a punk show on the radio, it’s FINALLY a reality! Episode one is in the book, and I’m already stoked for this coming Saturday. IF you have requests or suggestions hit me up by commenting below! If you wanna bitch about it not being punk enough or say something shitty about a commercial radio station blah blah.. Send those to [email protected]

See you this Saturday at 10pm!!

Here’s the playlist for episode one!!

DROPKICK MURPHYS – SHIPPING UP TO BOSTON

Kicking off our first show with a MONSTER! Love this song.

SOCIAL DISTORTION – BAD LUCK

Gotta give love to old school Social D.

GOLDFINGER – HERE IN YOUR BEDROOM

I remember thinking that the ska girls in this video were hot. Heh. The 90’s. Anyway, Soclial Distortion is said to be the biggest influence on Goldfinger lead singer John Feldmann. Feldmann, better known as “Feldy” is actually a kick ass producer, for those that don’t know he’s the guy that produced The Used, Panic! At The Disco, Escape The Fate, and Blink 182.

BILLY IDOL – REBEL YELL

Going old skool!! Yes, Billy Idol is punk.

GUTTERMOUTH – BRUCE LEE VS. THE KISS ARMY

I’m still pinching myself that I’m playing Guttermouth on the Radio. Even more amazed that I only had to make 2 edits for language. Maybe I’ll go with something from the “Friendly People” album next week.

RAMONES – BLITZKRIEG BOP

First time I heard this song, I was probably 5 years old and it was in a scene from VACATION. Even at that age I was like “I LIKE THAT” so my parents bought me two Ramones albums, Mania and Halfway To Sanity

BAD RELIGION – STRANGER THAN FICTION

The infamous “commercial” album from Bad Religion, and still one of their best if you ask me. In 1994 I was crossing over from my “grunge” phase and rediscovering punk rock thanks to bands like Green Day and The Offspring. I remember one teacher was VERY confused with Bad Religion. A band that with that name, teaching me about politics and dissent HAD to be bad, but at the same time all the Top 40 songs were about F&%$ing. She called my parents anyway. My Dad very sternly told her “mind your business and stick to teaching. We’ll worry about his music”. My Dad was a bad ass.

RISE AGAINST – READY TO FALL

Love me some RA, angry vegans man. Give these guys some bacon and they’ll turn into Mumford and Sons. Stay angry RA!

RANCID – TIME BOMB

Out Come The Wolves has to be one of the most important albums I’ve ever owned, and will eventually be among the most important punk albums produced.

BLINK 182 – JOSIE

Look how F—ing YOUNG these guys look in this video. holy shit. Plus they sound really different! It’s like 2 of the 3 guys in the band have been switched out!

THE CLASH – LONDON CALLING

One of my all time favorite bands would be The Clash! When I worked for 107.5 the end. I would have to play shitty songs from Dave Mathews and Barenaked Ladies, BUT! I also got to play the Clash once in a while, so for this week I chose one of their better known tracks.

ALKALINE TRIO – THIS ADDICTION

Ok now I feel bad for talking shit on Blink 182’s new line up, because I actually DO dig what new guitar man Matt Skiba brings. Here’s his old (other?) band!

AFI – MISS MURDER

SO many different “versions” of AFI to choose from. I was going to pull something from the “Very Proud Of Ya”album, but I’ve done a ton of 90’s punk, so I’m going with EMO AFI tonight.

GREEN DAY – HOLIDAY

I actually just grabbed a Green Day song at random, I’m thinking a little more OLD SKOOL GD next week.

REEL BIG FISH – BEER

Man, I remember getting the “Turn The Radio Off” album from the Taylorsville Graywhale. Seriously LOVED this one so much, I actually wore out the CD. I WORE OUT A DISC. That’s not easy, dude.

TIGER ARMY – FOREVER FADES AWAY

Upright bass dude!

OFFSPRING – GONE AWAY

Throwing a curveball for this one. Remember when we first got this album and realized that Dexter had cut his hair? That was nutty!

There ya go kids! See you next week!