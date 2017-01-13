Win A Perfect Circle tix!

X96 is proud to welcome A PERFECT CIRCLE to The Maverik Center on Saturday, April 15th.

Tickets are on-sale now at all Smiths Tix locations, SmithsTix.com, and The Maverik Center box office.

Listen at 9:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm for your keyword to text to 33986. Be the 96th text with the correct keyword and you’ll win a pair of tickets to see A PERFECT CIRCLE on April 15th from X96!

These are the specific contest rules for “A PERFECT CIRLCE 04.15.2017 – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: January 16th – January 20th, 2017. Listeners can enter to win (2) tickets to A PERFECT CIRCLE on April 15th, 2017 at The Maverik Center January 16th through January 20th by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited shortly after 9:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm each day. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize after January 30th, 2017 at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $80.00. Prize is provided by United Concerts.