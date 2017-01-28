Win All Star Monster Truck Tour 2017 tix!

Don’t miss the car-crushing action of the All Star Monster Truck Tour 2017 on February 10th and 11th at The Maverik Center in West Valley City.

Bring the kids to the Free Party Pit and get up close and personal with these Monsters and their drivers 2 hours before each performance.

Purchase your tickets now at all Smith Tix loations, SmithsTix.com, and the Maverik Center box office.

Jon Smith has your chance to win tickets every day this week!

These are the specific contest rules for the “All Star Monster Truck Tour 2017 on-air contest” on KXRK-FM. These rules are in addition to the General Contest Rules of KXRK-FM. Complete copies of all contest rules are available at Broadway Media, 50 W. 300 S. #200, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84111, from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. To participate in the “All Star Monster Truck Tour 2017 on-air contest” promotion, participants must listen for the solicited time to call 877-602-9696 between the hours of 10:00am and 3:00pm. A caller will be selected at random to win. Prize: (2) Tickets to All Star Monster Truck Tour 2017 on February 11th, 2017 at the Maverik Center. Value of prize: $30.00. Prizes provided by: All Star Monster Truck Tour