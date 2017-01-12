Win Bonanza Campout Festival 2017 tix!

X96 wants to send you to BONANZA CAMPOUT 2017 happening June 23rd through June 25th at Rivers Edge Campground in Heber featuring 3 days of Camping, Art, and Music.

Purchase your tickets starting Friday, January 12th at BonanzaCampout.com.

Listen all week long for your chance to win tickets to BONANZA CAMPOUT 2017 from X96!

These are the specific contest rules for the “Bonanza Campout 2017 on-air contest” on KXRK-FM. These rules are in addition to the General Contest Rules of KXRK-FM. Complete copies of all contest rules are available at Broadway Media, 50 W. 300 S. #200, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84111, from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. To participate in the “Bonanza Campout 2017 on-air contest” promotion, participants must listen for the solicited time to call 877-602-9696 between the hours of 6:00am and 10:00am. A caller will be selected at random to win. Prize: (2) Tickets to Bonanza Campout 2017 happening in Heber, June 23rd through June 25th, 2017. Value of prize: $80.00. Prizes provided by: Bonanza Campout.