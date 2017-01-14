Win Circa Survive tix!

X96 welcomes the CIRCA SURVIVE “Ten Year Anniversary Tour” on Wednesday, February 15th to The Complex.

Tickets are available now at SmithsTix.com, and TheComplexSLC.com.

Radio From Hell has your chance to win tickets all week long from X96!

These are the specific contest rules for the “Circa Survive on-air contest” on KXRK-FM. These rules are in addition to the General Contest Rules of KXRK-FM. Complete copies of all contest rules are available at Broadway Media, 50 W. 300 S. #200, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84111, from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. To participate in the “Circa Survive on-air contest” promotion, participants must listen for the solicited time to call 877-602-9696 between the hours of 6:00am and 10:00am. A caller will be selected at random to win. Prize: (2) Tickets to Circa Survive on February 15th, 2017 at The Complex. Value of prize: $50.00. Prizes provided by: The Complex SLC.