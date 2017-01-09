Win GREEN DAY Tix Before You Can Buy Them!

X96 is proud to welcome the GREEN DAY “Revolution Radio Tour”

with special guest Catfish and the Bottlemen to USANA Amphitheatre on Monday, August 7th, 2017!

Tickets go on-sale to the public at 10:00am on Friday, January 13th at all Smiths Tix locations and SmithsTix.com.

X96 listeners can PURCHASE TICKETS EARLY on Thursday, January 12th from 10:00am to 10:00pm by clicking HERE and use Password: Revolution.

Listen weekdays at 9:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm for your keyword to text to 33986 for a chance to win a pair of tickets before you can even buy them.*

Be the 96th text with the correct keyword and you’ll be enjoying GREEN DAY and Catfish and the Bottlemen on August 7th at USANA Amphitheatre.

*Message and data rates may apply. Participants will receive up to 2 msgs per request..

These are the specific contest rules for “GREEN DAY 08.07.2017 Win Before You Can Buy – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: January 9th – January 15th, 2017. Listeners can enter to win (2) GA lawn tickets to GREEN DAY on August 7th, 2017 at USANA Amphitheatre January 9th through January 15th by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited shortly after 9:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm each day. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. The 96th text received with the correct keyword will be chosen as the winner. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. Winners may claim their prize after January 30th, 2017 at the Broadway Media offices (50 West 300 South 2nd Floor in Salt Lake City, Utah) Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $80.00. Prize is provided by United Concerts.