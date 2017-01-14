Win VIP credentials for the US Grand Prix at Solitude!

Solitude Mountain Resort has joined the line-up for the 2019 FIS Freestlye and Snowboard World Championships and will host the US Grand Prix FIS Snowboard World Cup and FIS Skicross NorAm Cup January 19th through January 22nd.

Visit SkiSolitude.com to see the full schedule of events and begin planning your visit.

Radio From Hell has your chance to win a pair of VIP credentials giving you access to the Hospitality Tent and 3-day lift passes valid 01/20/17 – 01/22/17 from Solitude Mountain Resort. Listen all week for your chance to win VIP tickets from Radio From Hell Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week on X96!

These are the specific contest rules for “Win VIP credentials to 2017 US GRAND PRIX / FIS WORLD CUP (SOLITUDE) – Text2Win” contest. Contest dates: January 16th – January 20th, 2017. Listeners can enter to win (2) VIP credentials to the 2017 US Grand Prix at Solitude Mountain Resort January 19th through January 22nd by texting a random keyword to 33986 when solicited during the Radio From Hell Show (6:00a-10:00a) each day. Listeners can enter up to three times per keyword. The text contests will close each day at 10:00am. Winners will be notified by text and/or phone call. One winner will be selected by being the 96th texter to enter per keyword. If there are less than 96 entries, one winner will be selected at random per keyword. The prize will be available to pick up at Solitude Mountain Resort. No consolation prizes will be given if the prize is not picked up within the time frame of the event. Prize is only valid during the dates of the event. Prize is valued at approximately $400, and includes 3 day lift passes (1/20-22/17 only) to Solitude Mountain Resort and access to the hospitality tent. Prize is provided by Solitude Mountain Resort.