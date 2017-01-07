Win Winter Rock Reggae 2017 tix!

Reggae Rise Up and X96 present WINTER ROCK REGGAE 2017 on Saturday, February 4th at Hangar House in Salt Lake City.

Featuring Iration, Tribal Seeds, and many more. Get the full line-up and purchase your tickets at ReggaeRiseUp.com.

Both Radio From Hell and Todd Nuke’Em have your chance to win tickets all week long!

These are the specific contest rules for the “Winter Rock Reggae 2017 on-air contest” on KXRK-FM. These rules are in addition to the General Contest Rules of KXRK-FM. Complete copies of all contest rules are available at Broadway Media, 50 W. 300 S. #200, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84111, from 9 am to 5 pm, Monday through Friday. To participate in the “Winter Rock Reggae 2017 on-air contest” promotion, participants must listen for the solicited time to call 877-602-9696 between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm. A caller will be selected at random to win. Prize: (2) Tickets to Winter Rock Reggae on February 4h, 2017 at Hangar House. Value of prize: $80.00. Prizes provided by: Reggae Rise Up.