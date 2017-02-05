Life

X96 I.P.O. | February 5, 2017

IPO_13

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Love Thy Brother feat. Ariel Beesley “Love Me Better”
  • The New Pornographers “High Ticket Attractions”
  • Future Islands “Ran”
  • Imagine Dragons “Believers”
  • Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness “Don’t Speak For Me (True)
  • AFI “Hidden Knives”
  • Glass Animals “Pork Soda”
  • Spoon “Hot Thoughts”
  • Little Cub “My Nature”
  • The Haydaze “Hurt Like Hell”
  • Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”
  • Active Bird Community “Dead Legs”
  • The xx “Say Something Loving”
  • Starset “Monster”

Now pour yourself a nice hibiscus tea and hit play!

Comments
