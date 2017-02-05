X96 I.P.O. | February 5, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Love Thy Brother feat. Ariel Beesley “Love Me Better”
- The New Pornographers “High Ticket Attractions”
- Future Islands “Ran”
- Imagine Dragons “Believers”
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness “Don’t Speak For Me (True)
- AFI “Hidden Knives”
- Glass Animals “Pork Soda”
- Spoon “Hot Thoughts”
- Little Cub “My Nature”
- The Haydaze “Hurt Like Hell”
- Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”
- Active Bird Community “Dead Legs”
- The xx “Say Something Loving”
- Starset “Monster”
Now pour yourself a nice hibiscus tea and hit play!
