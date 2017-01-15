X96 I.P.O. | January 15, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering of New Alternative, Sundays at 9pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Ginger Snaps “Phat Kids”
- LP “Lost on You”
- Born Cages “Ain’t Gonna Happen”
- The xx “I Dare You”
- Royal Teeth “Kids Conspire”
- The Shins “Name For You”
- Ella Vos “White Noise”
- Declan McKenna “The Kids Don’t Wanna Come Home”
- The Wrecks “Favorite Liar”
- Foreign Air “Caffeine”
- AFI “Get Hurt”
- Rubblebucket “If You See My Engine”
- Empire of the Sun “Way to Go”
Hit play and enjoy a nice beverage!
