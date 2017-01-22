X96 I.P.O. | January 22, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Spoon “Hot Thoughts”
- Conor Oberst “A Little Uncanny”
- The xx “Replica”
- Arcade Fire “I Give You Power”
- Love They Brother “Love Me Better” feat. Ariel Beesley”
- Surfer Blood “Frozen”
- Hamilton Leithauser + Rostem “A 1000 Times”
- Middle Kids “New Start”
- LP “Lost on You”
- Born Cages “Ain’t Gonna Happen”
- Little Cub “My Nature”
- Ginger Snaps “Phat Kids”
- AFI “Still a Stranger”
Now pour yourself something nice to drink and hit play!
