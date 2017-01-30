X96 I.P.O. | January 29, 2017

Life

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm

  • Clap You Hands Say Yeah “Down (Is Where I Want to Be”
  • Rag’n’Bone Man “Human”
  • The xx “On Hold”
  • Mondo Cozmo “Shine”
  • Dropkick Murphy’s “Paying My Way”
  • Electric Guest “Back For Me”
  • STRFKR “Never Ever”
  • AFI “Aurelia”
  • Austra “Utopia”
  • Arcade Fire feat. Mavis Staples “I Give You Power”
  • Heat “City Limits”
  • Japandroids “No Known Drink or Drug”
  • Blaenavon “Orthodox Man”
  • MISSIO “Middle Fingers”

Now pour yourself a nice hibiscus tea and hit play!

