X96 I.P.O. | January 29, 2017

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9pm
- Clap You Hands Say Yeah “Down (Is Where I Want to Be”
- Rag’n’Bone Man “Human”
- The xx “On Hold”
- Mondo Cozmo “Shine”
- Dropkick Murphy’s “Paying My Way”
- Electric Guest “Back For Me”
- STRFKR “Never Ever”
- AFI “Aurelia”
- Austra “Utopia”
- Arcade Fire feat. Mavis Staples “I Give You Power”
- Heat “City Limits”
- Japandroids “No Known Drink or Drug”
- Blaenavon “Orthodox Man”
- MISSIO “Middle Fingers”
