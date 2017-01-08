X96 I.P.O. | January 8, 2016

Every Sunday at 9pm Corey O’Brien plays a full hour of new Alternative

New year and it’s all new, right? Well, as new music begins to trickling in, the first few weeks could be a bit experimental. This year I have heard rumblings new music from Modest Mouse, Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem

-Corey

Foreign Air “Caffeine”

Foxygen “Follow the Leader”

The Shins “Name For You”

Active Bird Community “Dead Legs”

Rag’N’Bone Man “Human”

The xx “Say Something Loving”

Lewis Del Mar “Painting”

LP “Lost on You”

Cage the Elephant “Cold Cold Cold”

The Heydaze “Hurt Like Hell”

Holy White Hounds “Blind”

Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears “PTP”

LOLO “Not Gonna Let You Walk Away”

Hit play and enjoy this week’s playlist – preferably in a hot bubble bath.