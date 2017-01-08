X96 I.P.O. | January 8, 2016

Life

Every Sunday at 9pm Corey O’Brien plays a full hour of new Alternative

New year and it’s all new, right? Well, as new music begins to trickling in, the first few weeks could be a bit experimental. This year I have heard rumblings new music from Modest Mouse, Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem

-Corey

  • Foreign Air “Caffeine”
  • Foxygen “Follow the Leader”
  • The Shins “Name For You”
  • Active Bird Community “Dead Legs”
  • Rag’N’Bone Man “Human”
  • The xx “Say Something Loving”
  • Lewis Del Mar “Painting”
  • LP “Lost on You”
  • Cage the Elephant “Cold Cold Cold”
  • The Heydaze “Hurt Like Hell”
  • Holy White Hounds “Blind”
  • Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears “PTP”
  • LOLO “Not Gonna Let You Walk Away”

Hit play and enjoy this week’s playlist – preferably in a hot bubble bath.

