X96 I.P.O. | January 8, 2016

Every Sunday at 9pm Corey O’Brien plays a full hour of new Alternative
New year and it’s all new, right? Well, as new music begins to trickling in, the first few weeks could be a bit experimental. This year I have heard rumblings new music from Modest Mouse, Arcade Fire, LCD Soundsystem
-Corey
- Foreign Air “Caffeine”
- Foxygen “Follow the Leader”
- The Shins “Name For You”
- Active Bird Community “Dead Legs”
- Rag’N’Bone Man “Human”
- The xx “Say Something Loving”
- Lewis Del Mar “Painting”
- LP “Lost on You”
- Cage the Elephant “Cold Cold Cold”
- The Heydaze “Hurt Like Hell”
- Holy White Hounds “Blind”
- Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears “PTP”
- LOLO “Not Gonna Let You Walk Away”
Hit play and enjoy this week’s playlist – preferably in a hot bubble bath.
