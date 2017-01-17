X96 now on 95.9 FM!

Our still, small voice did, in fact, get louder.

You can now hear X96 on 95.9 in parts of Utah County. That means that if you live in the Highland / Alpine area, or the Saratoga Springs area or around Eagle Mountain, 95.9 is loud and clear! Basically, anywhere in Utah County where 96.3 is a little fuzzy, you can try 95.9. Now you can listen to X96 on 95.9 all along the Timpanogos Highway! Or Pony Express Parkway and Cedar Fort Road. We totally looked this up on Google Maps.

X96—our still, small voice just got louder in Utah County on 95.9 FM.