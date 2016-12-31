x96 Film Festival coverage from Wasatch Brew Pub

X96 is an Official Provider of the Sundance Institute.

Space is very limited to a part of the annual Radio From Hell Film Festival coverage LIVE from Park City.

WASATCH BREW PUB – 250 Main St, Park City, UT

Join Kerry, Bill, and Gina on Friday, January 20th and Monday, January 23rd at Wasatch Brew Pub on Main Street for a full day of filming and interviews with actors, musicians, and filmmakers in town for the Film Festival. You never know who will stop by!

Keep listening to the Lords of Morning Radio to stay updated on guest confirmations and details about many of the exciting films coming to this year’s Festival.

This event will SELL OUT so reserve your space now at WasatchBeers.com.

