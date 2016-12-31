X96 Top 50 Songs of 2015

Let’s get this out of the way.

We’ve said it all before: 2016 has been a horrible year. We can’t wait for it to end. Frankly, it’s just a man-made period of time. For all we know next year could be worse. Look at all of our cultural icons that are getting long in the tooth. It’s difficult to think about, but it’s inevitable.

Now that’s how you start off a year-end list. Am I right? Anyway, the one bright side is that we have had a pretty amazing year on the music end of things. This list proves it. Next year looks even better with new music on the way from Kasabian, St. Vincent, Linking Park, Cold War Kids, The XX, Modest Mouse, Pearl Jam, Dropkick Murphys, Bleachers, MGMT, Depeche Mode, Bill y Corgan, AFI, Queens of the Stone Age, Jenny Lewis, Spoon, Phoenix, Gorillaz, Beck, The National, Brand New, Father John Misty, Japandroids, Arcade Fire, Vampire Weekend, Fleet Foxes, LCD Soundsystem, System of a Down, Lorde and much more.

Here are X96’s Top 50 Songs of 2016, compiled from X96 airplay and requests.

50. Glass Animals “Life Itself”



49. Capital Cities “Vowels”



48. Declan McKenna “Brazil”



47. Red Hot Chili Peppers “Go Robot”



46. Death Cab for Cutie “Good Help (Is Hard to Find)”



45. SWMRS “Figuring It Out”



44. Peirce the Veil “Circles”



43. Catfish and the Bottlemen “Soundcheck”



42. Broods “Free”



41. RKDN “Silver”



39. Tyler Glenn “Shameless”



38. Miike Snow “Genghis Kahn”



37. Weathers “Happy Pills”



36. Green Day “Still Breathing”



35. 888 “Critical Mistakes”



34. Coldplay “Up&Up”



33. Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness “Fire Escape”



32. Panic! at the Disco “Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time”



31. Kongos “Take it From Me”



30. Phantogram “You Don’t Get Me High Anymore”



29. Young the Giant “Something to Believe In”



28. Grouplove “Welcome to Your Life”



27. Coldplay “Hymn for the Weekend”



26. The 1975 “The Sound”



25. Kings of Leon “Waste a Moment”



24. Weezer “King of the World”



23. Disclosure feat. Lorde “Magnets”



22. Empire of the Sun “High and Low”



21. The Strumbellas “Spirits”



20. Fitz and the Tantrums “Handclap”



19. Foals “Mountains at My Gates”



18. Red Hot Chili Peppers “Dark Nessesscites”



17. The Struts “Kiss This”



16. Head and the Heart “All We Ever Knew”



15. Bishop Briggs “River”



14. X Ambassadors “Unsteady”



13. Nothing But Thieves “Trip Switch”



12. JR JR “Gone”



11. Awolnation “Woman Woman”



10. Kaleo “Way Down We Go”



9. Green Day “Bang Bang”



8. The 1975 “Somebody Else”



7. Cage the Elephant “Trouble”



6. Bastille “Good Grief”



5. Twenty One Pilots “Ride”



4. Blink-182 “Bored to Death”



3. Lumineers “Ophelia”



2. Disturbed “The Sound of Silence”



1. Twenty One Pilots “Heathens”