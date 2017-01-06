X96 Xposed | 01.06.17

3 new songs every weeknight hosted by Corey O’Brien
Every weeknight at 8pm Corey O’Brien plays 3 new songs for you to vote on to help determine what X96 will play. To vote, text “1”, “2” or “3” that correlates to your favorite song to 33986 (message and data rates may apply).
1. The Unlikely Candidates “Ringer”
2. LOLO “Not Gonna Let You Walk Away From Me”
3. Starset “Monster”
LOLO Wins!
