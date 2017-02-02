X96’s Five Days of Valentines!

Lovers have waited all year to celebrate Valentine’s Day only to have it fall on a Tuesday… sad.
X96 has decided to celebrate a week early in order to provide our loving audience “Five Days of Valentines” filled with plenty of prizes to win for yourself or your Valentine.
Listen at 9:00am, 2:00pm, 5:00pm, and 7:00pm for the keyword to text to 33986 and you could win a Valentine’s Day prize from one of our five loving sponsors.
- X96 has a surprise gift for Monday’s winners. You’ll just have to wait and see!
- Tuesday win a $75.00 gift card to FAT CATS for date night.
- GLOBAL DIAMONDS wants to see you shine with a $500.00 gift card on Wednesday.
- Take your Valentine to dinner with a $100.00 gift card to MEDITRINA on Thursday.
- Finally, HARMONS is giving you a hooking you up with a dozen roses with delivery on Friday.
If that’s not enough to make you feel loved, fill out the form below for a chance to win all of the above, together in a GRAND PRIZE guaranteed to make anyone feel smothered.
Happy Five Days of Valentines from X96!
