Boner Candidates for February 8th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK I’M GOING TO GET IN A WRECK

A terrified 9-year-old girl pleaded with her “drunk” father to pull over while telling a police dispatcher she was riding with him in a harrowing 911 call released by authorities in Georgia. “Hello, is this 911? … The only person that’s here is my dad and he’s drunk,” the girl told the police dispatcher during a 17-minute call on Sunday. “Help me, please! Help me!” The girl, who was riding in the car with her father, Wesley Charles Burgner, 36, and her little sister, was traveling from Atlanta to Burgner’s parents’ home in St. Simons in late January, Fox8.com reported. “I don’t know where we’re going. He’s driving really fast,” the girl told police. “I think I’m going to get into a wreck.”

Boner Candidate #2: WOMEN SHOULD SPEND SUNDAYS BRINGING THEIR HUSBANDS BREAKFAST IN BED.

Two North Dakota Representatives have some pretty outdated ideas for how women should be spending their Sunday mornings. In their defense of North Dakota’s “Blue Laws” ― which require some businesses to open late on Sunday mornings and some businesses to stay closed altogether ― Representatives Bernie Satrom and Vernon Laning seemed to express that Sunday mornings should be spent time traveling back to the norms of the 1950s rather than running errands. According to Satrom, women should spend their Sunday mornings bringing their husbands breakfast in bed. Satrom said that Sundays should be devoted to “spending time with your wife, your husband…Making him breakfast, bringing it to him in bed and then after that go take your kids for a walk.”

Boner Candidate #3:YOU MUST SELL THAT GUN NO MATTER WHAT

He was a customer who wanted to buy a gun. She was a store manager who balked, finding the man erratic, threatening and potentially dangerous. Their tense interaction at a Big 5 Sporting Goods store in Downey prompted police to step in. After company officials overruled her and released a weapon to the customer, Delilah Rios resigned. In a lawsuit filed this week, she alleged wrongful termination and violation of labor laws, among other claims. “She feared for her safety and felt that money meant more to Big 5 Corporation than public safety or employee safety,” according to the lawsuit. “She felt she could not work at a company where she would be forced to release firearms to people who should not have guns.”

