Boner Candidates for January 11th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: MAYBE YOU COULD HAVE OFFERED TO HELP HER INSTEAD?

A local pastor is taking heat on social media after posting a video to Facebook that gained more than one million views. Sunday night, Pastor Lamond Rushing is apologizing to the handicapped woman it offended. FOX 4’s Molly Balkenbush spoke to that woman and the pastor. That video had more than 11,000 shares before Pastor Lamond removed it from Facebook, after our interview with him. Hundreds of people in the comments mercilessly mocked the woman in the video, while hundreds of others shamed the pastor for posting it.

Boner Candidate #2: RACISM AT THE ZION DQ

Dairy Queen shut down a restaurant in Illinois after police said its owner “proudly admitted” to using a racial slur against a customer last week. Deianeira Ford said DQ in Zion, Illinois, mixed up her order at the drive-through window, the Washington Post reported. When owner Jim Crichton wouldn’t fix the order, she asked for a refund. Instead, he hurled racist epithets at her. “It was really just upsetting especially with having my children in the car,” Ford told The Associated Press. “I mean, no one deserves to be treated like that.” So, she called the authorities.

Boner Candidate #3: GIRLS, YOUR HOMEWORK ASSIGNMENT IS TO GO ON A DATE AND BE LADY-LIKE

For many teenagers, getting a date is hard enough — let alone if your high school grades depend on it. School administrators in Salt Lake City went into damage control mode Tuesday after a parent’s complaint about her daughter’s assignment gained attention through social media. Jenn Oxborrow posted a photo of two handouts — one for girls, another for boys — that instructed students at Highland High School to go on a date that costs no more than $5. The handouts included suggestions for appropriate date behavior, submitted by members of the opposite gender, including guidance that girls should try to eat the food they order and not waste their date’s money, and that boys should refrain from “gross noises.”

