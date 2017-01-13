Boner Candidates for January 13th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: LISTEN COPPER CHECK-OUT TIME ISN’T UNTIL ELEVEN

A couple who police say told them they were going to continue using methamphetamine until it was time to check out of their motel room were charged Thursday with firing multiple shots at police from that room. John Rockne Mendenhall, 47, of Draper, and Shelby Irina McDougal, 21, of Taylorsville, are charged with 16 counts of illegal discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony. Just after midnight on Jan. 9, an officer responded to a 911 hangup call made from a room at the Rodeway Inn, 616 S. 200 West. But when the officer arrived at the room, Mendenhall and McDougal refused to come out or open the door, according to police, and told the officer to leave. When the officer attempted to force the hotel door open, “the defendants fired at least two gunshots,” according to the charges filed in 3rd District Court.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THEM KIDS WAS JUST PLAYIN WITH THE TAPE.

Charges were filed Thursday after a Ramsey officer pulled over a minivan carrying a woman in labor and seven children — some with packing tape over their mouths.

The officer also found two other adults inside the minivan, which was stolen in Missouri, and a gun under the seat. Deszion Marquese Wraggs, 26, who was identified as the father of the children, was charged with felony auto theft and child neglect, a gross misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint in Anoka County District Court. On Thursday the investigation continued into what Ramsey Police Chief Jeff Katers described as a “bizarre” case. Besides the Ramsey Police Department, Anoka County Child Protection is also investigating. It unfolded just after midnight when the officer spotted the minivan swerving and making illegal turns in the area of Xkimo Street and St. Francis Boulevard NW. A strong odor of burned marijuana was coming from the vehicle when the officer spoke with the female driver, who was going into labor. The woman, who is believed to be the mother of the seven children, was taken to a hospital, Katers said.

Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #3: THEY WONT FIND ME HERE BECAUSE OF THE SMELL

A man wanted in an attempted armed robbery was found hiding in one of the most unlikely places: a corral full of cow manure. Joshua Campbell and Jessica Savory, of Nephi, allegedly tried to rob a Subway in Payson from the drive-thru window Tuesday, said Payson Police Lt. Bill Wright. Employees refused to comply, and the pair drove off in a stolen SUV and went southbound on I-15. A witness gave police the license plate number and officers located the vehicle as the pair drove to Mona. The individuals pulled over near a farm, got out of the vehicle and attempted to run from police, Wright said. Savory was quickly arrested, but Campbell tried to hide in a place where he may have hoped the smell would keep police away.

Read More