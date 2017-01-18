Boner Candidates for January 18th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: MONDAY WAS MLK DAY….AND I AM AT A LOSS FOR WORDS.

A social media post made by an Oklahoma State University student has some outraged. In the picture, there are four women in front of an OSU banner – two with their faces painted black. The caption reads: “Celebrating our first MLK day off of school.” The women are all smiles, but some of their fellow classmates are anything but. “So, you are not celebrating anything. You are not doing it for a positive response. You are doing it for a negative response,” said Torrie Eddens.

Boner Candidate #2: BLACK MEN CAN BE RACIST TOO

Disturbing video shows an interracial couple being harassed by a bigot who calls a Caucasian woman, “the lowest rung of humanity.” The video, posted to World Star Hip Hop Monday, shows a black man and a white woman sharing a meal together at an undisclosed restaurant when the man begins the racially-motivated rant. “Look at this f—–y in a black-owned restaurant,” the man filming says to himself. He then asks the pair if they are a couple. After the diner says yes, his harasser continues: “You had to go to the lowest rung of humanity?…If they are even humans. Like are you that weak?”

Boner Candidate #3: DOG TOSSER

A West Virginia woman is charged with animal cruelty after her sister said the woman tossed a puppy from a moving car near Spartanburg. A sheriff’s department report said 26-year-old Tracy Nicole Carr of Charleston, West Virginia, was charged with mistreatment of animals Sunday after her sister said a puppy was missing as she and her brother drove Carr home. The woman said she asked Carr to keep the dog from climbing into the front seat. The woman said she heard a thud after the window rolled down. Carr told deputies the window accidentally rolled down and the dog jumped. She told deputies she hoped the dog died instantly.

