Boner Candidates for January 23rd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WHAT HAPPENED TO YOUR TEETH?

A mother is outraged after her third grader came home from school with three of his teeth missing. She says his elementary school performed a dental procedure she never knew about. A Baltimore City mom is looking for answers: Why did the school allow serious dental work — without making a single phone call to parents. 9-year-old Michael is still brought to tears by the pain. He’s now missing three teeth — pulled out by a dental program visiting his school. His mother, Shanda Flemming, tells WJZ she never was notified that the procedure was happening. “And then two on this side. One top and one bottom,” says Flemming.

Boner Candidate #2: BUT I DIDN’T DO ANYTHING WRONG.

An Army veteran’s quiet walk with his dog in a Brooklyn park turned into a long night in jail on a false arrest — and being subjected to a pro-Trump cop’s racial taunts, a new lawsuit says. Najja Plowden, 35, was wrapping up a midnight walk with his dog in Crown Heights’ Brower Park last August when two NYPD cops in a police van stopped and questioned him about being in the park after hours. The park didn’t have any signs posted indicating it was closed, Plowden said, and the cops also didn’t bother a white man who was there playing fetch with his dog.

Boner Candidate #3: HOW CAN YOU NOT UNDERSTAND THE CONCEPT OF ALTERNATIVE FACTS?

President Donald Trump‘s counselor Kellyanne Conway said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer used “alternative facts” when he falsely called the crowds at Trump’s swearing-in ceremony “the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period, both in person and around the globe.” Spicer on Saturday gave a five-minute statement to the press riddled with falsehoods and claimed photos showing clearly that the audience for Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration was significantly larger than Trump’s on Friday was an attempt by the media to “minimize enormous support that had gathered on the National Mall.” Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press, Conway staunchly defended Spicer, and said his untrue statements were “alternative facts.” When asked by host Chuck Todd why Spicer used his first appearance in front of the press to proclaim falsehoods, Conway said Todd was being “overly dramatic” about the statement.

