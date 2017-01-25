Boner Candidates for January 25th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HEY FAT HEAD, WE DON’T BELIEVE YOU DON’T KNOW HOW THAT COMMENT ENDED UP ON YOUR FACEBOOK.

A state senator from Indiana is apologizing for a fat-shaming, “offensive” Facebook post that trivialized the millions of women who marched during national protests Saturday as “fat women out walking.” Jack E. Sandlin, a Republican state senator who represents Indiana’s Johnson and Marion counties, shared the post on his personal Facebook page Sunday, one day after more than 2.5 million women and men flooded streets in the nation’s capital during the Women’s March on Washington. “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years,” read the post on Sandlin’s Facebook account, which is now peppered with critics calling on him to resign while others said he’s the reason the women marched in the first place. Sandlin, in a statement to The Post, confirmed that the “offensive” message appeared on his Facebook page.

Boner Candidate #2: EARLY TERMINATION OF PREGNACY…THROW HER IN JAIL

Texas state Representative Tony Tinderholt hoped to put women in jail and take away their voting rights if they had an abortion. In an interview with the Texas Observer, the Republican lawmaker explained that women need to know there are “repercussions” for their actions. “Right now, it’s real easy,” Tinderholt said. “Right now, they don’t make it important to be personally responsible because they know that they have a backup of ‘oh, I can just go get an abortion.’ Now, we both know that consenting adults don’t always think smartly sometimes. But consenting adults need to also consider the repercussions of the sexual relationship that they’re gonna have, which is a child.”

Boner Candidate #3: CONTACT THE LOST AND FOUND DEPARTMENT AND DON’T FORGET YOUR I.D.

Police in Indiana are searching for the owner of several pounds of marijuana after the wrong recipient received it. Police say a resident contacted them after 5.5 pounds of weed was dropped off at the wrong address. If you or someone you know is the rightful owner of this weed, the Columbus police are asking that you bring your ID to the police station to claim it.

