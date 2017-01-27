Boner Candidates for January 27th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WHY NOT STAND BY YOUR REMARKS REPRESENTATIVE PETERSON?

An Ogden state representative drew criticism after making light of Monday’s Women’s March on the Utah State Capitol in a now-deleted post on his blog. Rep. Jeremy Peterson, R-Ogden, called the action, which drew an estimated 6,000 participants on a snowy day to the capitol, “The Potpourri Passion Protest” in a blog post that he later removed. “I am sure this won’t be the last protest we see at the Capitol before the Legislature finishes its work in March,” Peterson wrote. “Lets (sic) hope the next one features symbols other than crudely named knit-caps.”

Boner Candidate #2: THE SCUM OF THE EARTH AT WORK.

Esteemed Covina police K-9 Jarno was expected to make a full recovery after he was bit in the stomach by a stray dog. Robert Kovacik reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. A birthday trip to Disneyland for a girl with cerebral palsy is now in jeopardy because someone stole the family van carrying oxygen tanks and other important equipment in Wilmington, the family said Wednesday. The girl’s family was pleading with the public for the equipment to be returned after it was taken from right in front of the family’s Los Angeles home. Cristina Shaw depends on her oxygen tanks, suctioning equipment, wheelchair and special car seat — all of which were stolen along with the van.

Boner Candidate #3: COACH MABONE LIED TO US.

Coach MaBone had big problems. He had cancer, the kids at Wilkinson Middle School were told. And a broken-down car that he couldn’t afford to fix.’ The kids loved Kevin MaBone, the new assistant basketball coach who always came in early and stayed late. So last Friday, they surprised him outside the Texas school. There were cheerleaders and TV cameras and a big banner: “We (heart) you Coach MaBone.” And a donated car, lightly used, just for him.

