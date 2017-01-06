Boner Candidates for January 6th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR FATHER MAY BE DYING, BUT YOU NEED TO SIT DOWN

Two sisters rushing to see their dying dad were booted from an airplane after getting into a squabble with the flight crew — causing them to miss the final moments with their terminally ill father, according to a report. Debbie Hartman and Trisha Baker were about to take off on an Allegiant Air flight from Orlando, Florida, to Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday when the ill-timed brouhaha erupted, WKMG-TV reported. Before the plane took off, Baker, who was seated apart from Hartman, received a troubling text message that their dad in hospice care had just hours to live.

Boner Candidate #2: OH, BASIC HUMAN DECENCY

The owner of a now-closed beef-jerky maker is being sued by the federal government for firing an employee who tried to call 911 to help a co-worker with a severed thumb. John M. Bachman, who owned the Lone Star Western Beef plant in Fairmont, could be forced to pay back wages and punitive damages to the employee as a result of the lawsuit, which the U.S. Labor Department filed Thursday against him and his company in federal court in Clarksburg. The lawsuit said that when a band saw severed part of a worker’s right thumb in July 2014, his co-worker applied pressure to the wound while using her cell phone to call 911. But before responders could answer, Bachman allegedly ordered her to hang up, and she was fired two days later. Instead of calling an ambulance, Bachman collected the severed part of Chris Crane’s thumb and told a supervisor to take him to an urgent care clinic. Crane was ultimately transferred to a hospital, where efforts to reattach the thumb were unsuccessful, the lawsuit said.

Boner Candidate #3: WHAT? I DO THIS EVERY SUNDAY

Andres Marcelo Jurado, 29, was taken into custody Monday after a woman reported a man bumping into her from behind as she was walking near Miami Beach, The Miami Herald reported. When the woman realized that the man appeared to be following her, she stopped walking and felt him grab her behind as he ran into her, according to The Herald. She saw that he was holding a cellphone which was recording video. Jurado, whom The Herald identified as an income tax preparer, is in the Miami-Dade County Jail, charged with video voyeurism.

