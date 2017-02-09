Boner Preview for February 9th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WE’RE SUSPENDING YOU BECAUSE OBAMA WAS NOT A MUSLIM

A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy has been suspended for 24 days without pay after a racist and Islamophobic Facebook comment in late January. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, told local news station WSAZ on Tuesday that one of its deputies had left the following comment on a personal Facebook account. “THAT MUSLIM HOLLER MONKEY HAS BEEN EVICTED….NOW HIM AND HIS SHEMALE NEED TO GET GONE.” The comment was deleted soon after posting, but witnesses had taken a screen shot and shared it with local media and the sheriff’s department. The offensive statement was reportedly a reference to former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, according to 13 News WOWK. After verifying the Facebook post, Boyd County Sheriff’s Department officials handed down the maximum disciplinary action allowed by their policy and suspended the deputy beginning Jan. 25, according to a news release. The department did not release the deputy’s name to local media and did not immediately respond to The Huffington Post’s request for comment. However, witnesses who recorded the deputy’s Facebook post shared it, including his name, along with their dissatisfaction with the punishment, on social media. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: THE GET-A-WAY PLAN WAS NOT WELL LAID OUT.

Police in Kannapolis arrested two men they say shot up the front of a Rent-A-Center to steal a television before crashing into each other in the store’s parking lot while trying to flee. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired into the Rent-A-Center on Cannon Boulevard around 2 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they saw two men trying to load a TV into a car. Police say the two men then jumped into separate vehicles and crashed into one another in the parking lot. Following the collision, police say both men drove away driving the wrong way on South Cannon Boulevard before both were involved in separate crashes. Police apprehended both men and placed them under arrest. The suspects have been identified as Willie El’Beehard Anthony, 20, and Jamarqua Antonio Davis, 16. Anthony was charged with breaking and entering, felony larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, resist, delay, and obstruction, hit and run, felony flee to elude and driving without a license.

Boner Candidate #3: I’M NOT GOING TO SAY YOU CAN’T GO TO CRUISERS, I’M JUST SAYIN’ THAT YOU SHOULD ONLY GO IF YOU LIKE SALIVA IN YOUR FOOD.

The officers of Florida’s Jacksonville Police Department may find a burger joint’s food mouthwatering — but in the wrong way. Police Chief Patrick Dooley sent an internal warning letter to his department Monday after he was notified by the owner of a local restaurant called Cruisers Grill of an alleged disturbing practice by employees targeting police. “It has come to my attention that the owner of Cruisers has given indications that his employees in the past or will in the future spit saliva in the food of law enforcement,” read the letter, obtained by Action News Jax, with the subject line “Health Safety Information.” “While I will not issue an order prohibiting patronization of Cruisers, please use caution for health and safety reasons if you choose to eat at this establishment. I am providing you this information so that you may make informed personal decisions,” Dooley wrote. Dooley said should the owner or employees of the Jacksonville Beach burger chain “request police assistance, my expectation is, as always, that you provide the highest level of professional customer service.”

Boner Candidate #4: WELL WE WON’T LET THEM RIDE THE BUS FOR A DAY THAT’S FOR SURE

Raeann Long, 10, came home from school with “loser” written on her face, among other markings. Handout A pair of bullies targeted a 10-year-old Iowa girl on a school bus — holding her on the floor and scrawling the word “loser” across her forehead, her family said. Raeann Long remains “very hurt and very sad” more than a week after she was held down by a girl as another drew on her face — which included putting a mustache on her upper lip — during their ride home on the bus from Titan Hill Intermediate School in Council Bluffs on Jan. 31, said her grandmother Debra Dabney. “I know this is still bothering her,” Dabney told The Post. “And my son is very hurt and just very angered over it. He still can’t believe that the bus attendant would let this go on.” Dabney said the attack “just happened out of the clear blue” and was particularly troubling because bullying had never previously been an issue for the Pacific Junction girl who enjoys cheerleading, gymnastics and watching her father, Zach, play semi-professional football. “She’s a very happy-go-lucky girl, she makes no enemies, she’s in a lot of activities,” Debra Dabney said. “She’s just a very likeable little girl. I’m still in shock over this because I can’t believe anyone would do this to her.”

Boner Candidate #5: THE JUDGE IS NO LONGER WELCOME AT SAMMY’S GRILL

When Louisiana Judge Mike Erwin noticed a man share his seat with a black woman in crowded Baton Rouge, La., establishment Sammy’s Grill on Feb. 3, he allegedly spewed, “You should have made her get her fat nigger ass up.” Kaneitra Johnson, a resident of Baton Rouge, shared her traumatic experience in a public Facebook post that has been shared 183 times to date. She went into even further detail with the Rouge Collection, stating: “I’m halfway on the seat and the Lyft driver is on the other half of the seat,” Johnson said. “Then he asked for his jacket. All of a sudden I hear this older man behind me tell the Lyft driver, ‘You never give up your seat for a n*gger.’” As Johnson and the driver sat side by side, the older man continues, “You should have made her get her fat n*gger a** up.” Johnson says that it was only after police arrived on the scene that she learned the racist white man in question was Judge Mike Erwin of Louisiana’s 19th Judicial District Court, which covers East Baton Rouge. Neither police officers nor management at Sammy’s Grill held Ervin accountable in any way for his words at the time, Johnson said on Facebook. That has since changed, according to Sammy’s Grill Manager Andy McKay. “I wasn’t there that night, so I can’t comment on the details, but I know police were called,” McKay told The Root. “Ican also tell you that the owner Sammy Nagem has made it clear that Judge Erwin is no longer welcome here. “We will refuse his business,” McKay added.

Boner Candidate #6: SEEMS LIKE A FAIR TRADE

A request for Thin Mints has an Oklahoma man on thin ice with the law. Police in Ardmore arrested 45-year-old Jerry Swanson on Saturday after he tried to barter some Girl Scout Cookies from some Girl Scouts at a local mall. Swanson’s sweet deal? He allegedly offered some vodka to the girls in exchange for the cookies, according to local station KXII. However, Swanson didn’t actually have any alcohol on him at the time, Ardmore Police Captain Keith Ingle told the Huffington Post. Bystanders called police because Swanson seemed intoxicated. “He did tell officers he had been drinking all day,” Ingle said.