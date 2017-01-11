Boner Preview for January 11th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: DAMNED FINE GRILLED CHEESE

A Maryland man has been arrested following an hourslong standoff with law enforcement that police say began when a family member took a bite from his grilled cheese sandwich. Baltimore County police spokesman Shawn Vinson says the dispute began about 5 p.m. Sunday at a Dundalk home. He says the man was eating with his wife and daughter, and became angry when one of them took a bite from his sandwich, prompting him to fire a shot inside the house. The wife and daughter were able to safely leave the house, but the man barricaded himself inside. He surrendered peacefully shortly before 9 p.m. No one was injured.

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE YOU COULD HAVE OFFERED TO HELP HER INSTEAD?

A local pastor is taking heat on social media after posting a video to Facebook that gained more than one million views. Sunday night, Pastor Lamond Rushing is apologizing to the handicapped woman it offended. FOX 4’s Molly Balkenbush spoke to that woman and the pastor. That video had more than 11,000 shares before Pastor Lamond removed it from Facebook, after our interview with him. Hundreds of people in the comments mercilessly mocked the woman in the video, while hundreds of others shamed the pastor for posting it.

Boner Candidate #3: RACISM AT THE ZION DQ

Dairy Queen shut down a restaurant in Illinois after police said its owner “proudly admitted” to using a racial slur against a customer last week. Deianeira Ford said DQ in Zion, Illinois, mixed up her order at the drive-through window, the Washington Post reported. When owner Jim Crichton wouldn’t fix the order, she asked for a refund. Instead, he hurled racist epithets at her. “It was really just upsetting especially with having my children in the car,” Ford told The Associated Press. “I mean, no one deserves to be treated like that.” So, she called the authorities. Read More

Boner Candidate #4: GIRLS,YOUR HOMEWORK ASSIGNMENT IS TO GO ON A DATE AND BE LADY-LIKE

For many teenagers, getting a date is hard enough — let alone if your high school grades depend on it. School administrators in Salt Lake City went into damage control mode Tuesday after a parent’s complaint about her daughter’s assignment gained attention through social media. Jenn Oxborrow posted a photo of two handouts — one for girls, another for boys — that instructed students at Highland High School to go on a date that costs no more than $5. The handouts included suggestions for appropriate date behavior, submitted by members of the opposite gender, including guidance that girls should try to eat the food they order and not waste their date’s money, and that boys should refrain from “gross noises.”

Boner Candidate #5: HEY LITTLE DUDE WAIT HERE

A school-bus driver picked up a 7-year-old boy, and instead of taking him home, stopped in West Philadelphia to get a money order — while the youngster waited on the bus alone, cops said. Jamar Henry, 28, is currently facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child after being arrested on Monday afternoon outside a local ShopRite, according to Philly.com. Police told the website that Henry scooped up the boy from Cornerstone Christian Academy in Kingsessing and drove him to the supermarket at around 4:45 p.m. With the engine still running, cops said he told the child to wait on the bus while he went inside.

Boner Candidate #6: ANYTHING TO BE A YOUTUBE STAR

Disturbing video has captured the moment a man snorts some white powder before appearing to eat a live goldfish and taking a swig from a bottle of vodka. Mobile phone footage shows the man inhaling the powder from a kitchen worktop before reaching into a tank to pull out the fish. The stomach-churning video then appears to show him chew and swallow before showing the camera his empty mouth. Seconds later he drinks from what looks like a bottle of vodka. The 33-second-clip was uploaded to a Facebook page dedicated to Glasgow on Saturday but has since been removed.

