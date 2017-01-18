Boner Preview for January 18th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: GETTIN DRUNK MAKES YOU DO FUN STUFF

A man in China reportedly got himself trapped inside a hollow utility pole after getting drunk. The man, unidentified, crawled into the 65-foot-long electricity pole which was lying at roadside in Qingyang city, Gansu Province, on Saturday, reported People’s Daily Online. Firefighters managed to pull out the man after they cut off part of the steel post and tied a rope on his body. The hollow pole measured 2ft 7in wide at one end and 1ft 11in wide at the other. It was left by the side of the road and was waiting to be erected. The man, allegedly drunk, climbed in from the wider end. But as the pole got narrower, he got stuck as he moved towards the narrower end.It is unclear how long he had stayed inside the tube when the firefighters arrived. However, reports claimed that he had shown signs of suffocation.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: STUPID MAN BUN

While we can’t think of many positives when it comes to the man bun, the cut that caused a fashion furor back in 2014 has come into some use recently after a car vandal was caught thanks to his distinctive (read: terrible) hairstyle. As reported by the AP, CCTV footage captured images of a man with a man bun vandalizing cars in the south side of Pittsburgh, with the culprit eventually being reprimanded thanks to an eagle-eyed resident who recognized the top-knotted terror as a neighbor, 22-year-old Isaac Gettleman, who now faces 36 counts of criminal mischief.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: WHO KNOWS ABOUT WOMEN’S REPRODUCTIVE ISSUES BETTER THAN BASEBALL PLAYERS?

Matt Garza, a Major League Baseball pitcher for the Milwaukee Brewers, recently took it upon himself to weigh in on women’s health care. On Jan. 12, actress Jessica Chastain tweeted her disappointment in the Senate’s recent vote to gut the Affordable Care Act, which could force millions of women to pay for birth control out of pocket. “ # BirthControl is no longer covered by health insurance,” Chastain tweeted. “Congrats USA, you’re doing your part to keep women out of the work force.” Read More

Boner Candidate #4: MONDAY WAS MLK DAY….AND I AM AT A LOSS FOR WORDS.

A social media post made by an Oklahoma State University student has some outraged. In the picture, there are four women in front of an OSU banner – two with their faces painted black. The caption reads: “Celebrating our first MLK day off of school.” The women are all smiles, but some of their fellow classmates are anything but. “So, you are not celebrating anything. You are not doing it for a positive response. You are doing it for a negative response,” said Torrie Eddens.

Read More

Boner Candidate #5: BLACK MEN CAN BE RACIST TOO

Disturbing video shows an interracial couple being harassed by a bigot who calls a Caucasian woman, “the lowest rung of humanity.” The video, posted to World Star Hip Hop Monday, shows a black man and a white woman sharing a meal together at an undisclosed restaurant when the man begins the racially-motivated rant. “Look at this f—–y in a black-owned restaurant,” the man filming says to himself. He then asks the pair if they are a couple. After the diner says yes, his harasser continues: “You had to go to the lowest rung of humanity?…If they are even humans. Like are you that weak?”

Read More

Boner Candidate #6: DOG TOSSER

A West Virginia woman is charged with animal cruelty after her sister said the woman tossed a puppy from a moving car near Spartanburg. A sheriff’s department report said 26-year-old Tracy Nicole Carr of Charleston, West Virginia, was charged with mistreatment of animals Sunday after her sister said a puppy was missing as she and her brother drove Carr home. The woman said she asked Carr to keep the dog from climbing into the front seat. The woman said she heard a thud after the window rolled down. Carr told deputies the window accidentally rolled down and the dog jumped. She told deputies she hoped the dog died instantly.

Read More