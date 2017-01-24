Boner Preview for January 24th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: FAST FOOD WITH A LITTLE SOMETHING EXTRA

A fast-food employee in Columbus, Mississippi, faces a felony charge after she smeared spit and menstrual blood on a customer’s burger, police said. Sky Juliett Samuel, 18, surrendered to police Monday morning on an arrest warrant charging her with intentionally serving contaminated food at a Jack’s restaurant on Jan. 7, according to WCBI.com. She was jailed in Lowdnes County Adult Detention Center awaiting arraignment. She faces up to five years behind bars if convicted. A teen coworker told her mother she saw Samuel smear blood and saliva on a cheeseburger, which was handed to a customer waiting at the drive-through window, according to The Dispatch newspaper. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., on Jan. 7, police said.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: AM I SUPPOSE TO DO BE LATE FOR WORK?

Police say a Council Bluffs mother has been charged after leaving her 12-year-old son on a roadside when he threw a tantrum. The Daily Nonpareil reports that the 33-year-old woman is set to be arraigned Feb. 20 on child endangerment and abandonment charges. An officer found the boy walking along an Interstate 80 ramp at 6:30 a.m. in the morning last fall. The boy said his mother left him after he got out of the car over an argument about which shoes to wear to his school in Omaha, Nebraska.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: THEY WERE LIGHT TAPS WITH THE BELT.

A Texas police officer is under investigation for spanking two young siblings with their grandmother’s consent, but is still on duty. The Haltom City cop, who has not been publicly identified, gave the boy, five, and girl, six, ‘light taps’ with a belt after asking the grandmother’s permission in November, she said. The incident began when the young boy broke through a backyard gate and ran down the street in the suburban community north of Fort Worth. ‘His sister just followed him because they thought it was just fun and games,’ the grandma told the Star-Telegram in an interview on Tuesday, under condition of anonymity.

Read More

Boner Candidate #4: MMMMM, WE GOT THE WRONG GUY.

The ex-wife of a Pittsburgh homeowner fatally shot by police responding to a burglary call says officers “shot the wrong guy.” Brenda and Christopher Thompkins were in bed when they spotted an intruder in the house at about 4 a.m. Sunday. Christopher Thompkins grabbed Brenda’s gun and was headed downstairs when he fired at the intruder. Police say two officers who responded to a security alarm thought the shots were fired at them. They returned fire and killed Thompkins. The officers are on administrative leave and the police and district attorney are conducting separate reviews. The officers’ names haven’t been released. Brenda and 57-year-old Christopher Thompkins were divorced, but the couple reconciled years ago. The intruder was arrested on a criminal trespass charge.

Read More

Boner Candidate #5: HEY FAT HEAD, WE DON’T BELIEVE YOU DON’T KNOW HOW THAT COMMENT ENDED UP ON YOUR FACEBOOK.

A state senator from Indiana is apologizing for a fat-shaming, “offensive” Facebook post that trivialized the millions of women who marched during national protests Saturday as “fat women out walking.” Jack E. Sandlin, a Republican state senator who represents Indiana’s Johnson and Marion counties, shared the post on his personal Facebook page Sunday, one day after more than 2.5 million women and men flooded streets in the nation’s capital during the Women’s March on Washington. “In one day, Trump got more fat women out walking than Michelle Obama did in 8 years,” read the post on Sandlin’s Facebook account, which is now peppered with critics calling on him to resign while others said he’s the reason the women marched in the first place.

Read More

Boner Candidate #6: ALL WE NEED IS THE ONLY BOOK THAT MATTERS FOR OUR DEFENSE

A father and son accused of raping a teenage girl over a three-year period and keeping her shackled in a basement have made it clear that they don’t have faith in the law or in the people who practice it. When they face an Ohio jury as they defend themselves against criminal charges that carry long prison sentences, they will rely on one book: The Bible. Timothy Ciboro and his son, Esten Ciboro, both of Toledo, are each charged with multiple counts of rape. The trial is scheduled to start this week, months after the girl, who is Timothy Ciboro’s stepdaughter, managed to unshackle herself and escape while her alleged abusers were gone, authorities said.

Read More