Boner Preview for January 6th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I THINK THESE PEOPLE WILL DO ANYTHING TO KEEP THEIR SHOW ON THE AIR

‘Sister Wives’ Daughter Mariah Brown Comes Out as Gay Growing up as a devout fundamentalist Mormon in a polygamous family, Mariah Brown struggled to come to terms with her sexuality. Terrified of being gay, the Sister Wives star says she became a self-proclaimed homophobe. “It was something I was so scared of in myself,” she says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “If you were to ask me my biggest fear, it would have been to be gay.” As a child in Utah, Brown says her church’s stance on homosexuality was always made clear to her.

Boner Candidate #2: MY CHILDREN HAVE SEEN THESE THINGS BEFORE

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with exposing herself outside a Saluda Street barber shop, where she was visible to her four children, according to a Rock Hill police report. Latigra Charell Ervin Heath, 28, was arrested after she exposed herself to a group of men outside the Gaston Barber Shop on Saluda Street, the report says. Rock Hill police responded to the reported incident at 1:27 p.m. Sunday. Heath was charged with indecent exposure and unlawful conduct towards a child, according to a Rock Hill police report.

Boner Candidate #3: YOUR FATHER MAY BE DYING, BUT YOU NEED TO SIT DOWN

Two sisters rushing to see their dying dad were booted from an airplane after getting into a squabble with the flight crew — causing them to miss the final moments with their terminally ill father, according to a report. Debbie Hartman and Trisha Baker were about to take off on an Allegiant Air flight from Orlando, Florida, to Asheville, North Carolina, on Monday when the ill-timed brouhaha erupted, WKMG-TV reported. Before the plane took off, Baker, who was seated apart from Hartman, received a troubling text message that their dad in hospice care had just hours to live.

Boner Candidate #4: IF YOU KNEW HOW BAD THEM UNDIES WAS YOU’D GIVE ME A DAMN MEDAL FOR TORCHIN ‘EM

A 59-year-old homeless man faces arson charges after police say he lit his underwear on fire in the bathroom of a bustling Tennessee Street Starbucks. Minutes after Randall Sullivan entered the bathroom Tuesday evening, employees noticed the smell of smoke wafting through the coffee shop. A barista told Tallahassee Police she saw him enter the bathroom where he remained for a long time. When she checked on him, he was leaving the bathroom. The employee found smoldering pair of underwear on the floor amidst the busy coffee shop.

Boner Candidate #5: OH, BASIC HUMAN DECENCY

The owner of a now-closed beef-jerky maker is being sued by the federal government for firing an employee who tried to call 911 to help a co-worker with a severed thumb. John M. Bachman, who owned the Lone Star Western Beef plant in Fairmont, could be forced to pay back wages and punitive damages to the employee as a result of the lawsuit, which the U.S. Labor Department filed Thursday against him and his company in federal court in Clarksburg. The lawsuit said that when a band saw severed part of a worker’s right thumb in July 2014, his co-worker applied pressure to the wound while using her cell phone to call 911. But before responders could answer, Bachman allegedly ordered her to hang up, and she was fired two days later. Instead of calling an ambulance, Bachman collected the severed part of Chris Crane’s thumb and told a supervisor to take him to an urgent care clinic. Crane was ultimately transferred to a hospital, where efforts to reattach the thumb were unsuccessful, the lawsuit said.

Boner Candidate #6: WHAT? I DO THIS EVERY SUNDAY

Andres Marcelo Jurado, 29, was taken into custody Monday after a woman reported a man bumping into her from behind as she was walking near Miami Beach, The Miami Herald reported. When the woman realized that the man appeared to be following her, she stopped walking and felt him grab her behind as he ran into her, according to The Herald. She saw that he was holding a cellphone which was recording video. Jurado, whom The Herald identified as an income tax preparer, is in the Miami-Dade County Jail, charged with video voyeurism.

