Boner Preview for January 9, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: TAKE THAT

As two girls fought in the cafeteria area of a North Carolina high school, another student raised her cellphone to make a video, sparking a furor when she captured a police officer picking up and slamming a student to the floor. The student who got slammed down was trying to break up the fight, said Ahunna Akpuda, the 15-year-old who recorded the officer and the student at Rolesville High School and shared the video on social media. Akpuda recorded a brief video Tuesday of an officer surrounded by students. The officer lifts and drops a girl on her left side, then pulls her to her feet and leads her away. Akpuda said two girls had been fighting. One was the sister of the girl who was slammed to the floor. The girl who tried to break up the fight seemed “confused about why he was pulling her and restraining her,” Akpuda said.

Boner Candidate #2: THE PIMPING PRIEST

It’s hard out there for a . . . priest. Italian authorities are investigating a Catholic priest from Padua who has been accused of hosting orgies in his rectory — and pimping out a stable of women. Father Andrea Contin, 48, a parish priest at the Church of San Lazzaro, is under investigation for domestic violence and abetting prostitution after three female parishioners complained about his unholy behavior, according to local Italian media. Authorities have already raided his rectory and seized a stash of sex toys, along with homemade porn videos of orgies that allegedly took place on church grounds.

Boner Candidate #3: THE LADY BASKETBALLERS SET A GOOD EXAMPLE FOR THE CHILDREN ON KID’S DAY.

There were bounce houses on the concourse an hour before tipoff Saturday afternoon at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas to celebrate Kid’s Day. A little more than an hour later, a college basketball game devolved into fisticuffs, resulting in several players themselves being bounced toward the locker room. A brawl broke out late in the third quarter of a Mountain West Conference matchup between the Utah State women’s basketball team and the UNLV Lady Rebels. The Aggies held a 36-32 lead with 1:10 left in the third when a foul was called on rebounding attempt between Utah State senior forward Antoina Robinson and UNLV sophomore center Katie Powell. Powell gave Robinson a bump after the foul, which led to the 6-foot-2 forward from Dallas, to retaliate by shoving Powell. The UNLV center shoved back and punches were soon exchanged as the two tangled to the floor in Las Vegas. The brawl not only resulted in both Robinson and Powell being tossed, but also three players from each team due to participating in the brawl and leaving the bench.

Boner Candidate #4: KITTY LITTER IN A SOCK

It was a traffic stop in early December that led to the discovery of almost half a pound of kitty litter that was mistaken for methamphetamine. The sheriff’s office sent out a news release with information on the drug bust and included a photo of the find and a mug shot of the alleged dealer, Ross Lebeau. The release led to news coverage that spread quickly. “People have been calling me a kingpin or drug lord,” Lebeau said. He was fingerprinted and spent three days in jail. Criminal defense attorney George Reul then started talking to prosecutors about what was really in the car. Lebeau said the substance was cat litter inside a sock.

Boner Candidate #5: STOP LOOKING FOR ME. I’VE DIED UNEXPECTEDLY.

A local newspaper received an apparently fake obituary Wednesday for a 21-year-old woman who is wanted by police for theft-related charges. The Beaver County Times reports that an obituary for 21-year-old Anastasia Kline was submitted to The Times via email Wednesday night. The obituary, which was sent from an email address containing Kline’s full name, claimed she died “unexpectedly” on Tuesday afternoon. The obituary included Kline’s grandmother’s phone number for contact information, and when The Times reached out, her grandmother said Kline was not dead. The Times also reached out to local coroner’s and medical examiner’s offices and were unable to verify Kline’s death. According to The Times, Kline is facing charges for forgery, bad checks and theft, and she is wanted by both Chippewa Township and South Strabane police.

Boner Candidate #6: HE’S GAY AND IT WILL COST A LOT OF MONEY AND HE’S GAY

A councilman recently voted against an openly gay country musician’s upcoming performance in South Ogden, saying he was worried that a city-sponsored event could be used as a political soapbox. On Jan. 3, South Ogden councilman Adam Hensley voted against an agreement between the city and Winterset Concert Events which will bring country music singer Ty Herndon to the city’s annual South Ogden Days event. Hensley was the lone dissenting vote on the resolution, with the city’s four other council members voting to approve the agreement. Herndon, whose first studio album “What Mattered Most” was released in 1995, came out publicly as a gay man in November 2014 — but Hensley said Thursday his vote had nothing to do with Herndon’s sexuality.

