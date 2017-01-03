Celebrity New For January 3, 2016

Donald Trump Can Keep A Promise $18k Autographed Book Proves It

Donald Trump has made a lot of promises this year, and an old signed copy of his book shows he’s true to his word … certainly when it involves his hair. Gary Zimet is selling an autographed “The Way to the Top: The Best Business Advice I Ever Received” book for $18,000 on his site, MomentsInTime.com. He tells us the book came from a man who attended a Trump speaking engagement in 2005 and asked the Donald to sign it for his wife Carol … who loved his hair. Trump obliged, and made Carol a personal guarantee before adding his John Hancock. Fast forward 11 years … he’s still sticking to it.

JOHNNY MANZIEL POSSIBLE LEGAL PENALTY For Partying at Same Club as Ex-GF (Update)

Johnny Manziel’s trek to a club last night could create big legal problems for him … he may have violated the terms of the deal in his domestic violence case. Johnny and ex-GF Colleen Crowley each posted on social media they were at LIV night club in Miami Sunday night, but thing is … she’s got a restraining order against him. As we previously reported … Manziel struck a deal last month in which he agreed to complete anger management courses, keep his nose clean and not have any contact with Crowley for a year … in return, his criminal case would be dismissed. It’s unclear if they actually had any contact in the club, but this is the first time they’ve been publicly seen at the same place since the Jan. 2016 incident. Interesting note — Manziel has since deleted the social media posts in question. We reached to Manziel’s camp for comment … so far, no word back.

BILLIE LOURD Breaks Silence … I’LL MISS ABADABA AND MOMBY

Billie Lourd has broken her silence since losing both her mother, Carrie Fisher and her grandmother, Debbie Reynolds … and her words are touching. Lourd posted a pic of the three generations, with a big thank you to fans for their support. She wrote, “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist.” She went on … “There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.” As we reported, there will be a dual funeral for Carrie and Debbie at Forrest Lawn later this week.

MARIAH CAREY Dick Clark Prod Full of BS I DID SOUND CHECK AND IT WAS WONKY

Mariah Carey’s people are incredulous Dick Clark Productions is blaming her New Year’s Eve trainwreck performance on her because she was too lazy to do a sound check … Mariah did one, and the signs of trouble were already there. The pics and video make it clear … she did take the mic and do a check-in just after 3 PM. Our Mariah sources say the sound from her earpiece was “choppy” but the DCP production people assured her it would be fixed. She continued having problems, but claims she got false promises the sound would be fixed when she took the stage for real. TMZ broke the story … Mariah’s team has accused DCP of sabotaging her performancewith a bum earpiece to win bigger ratings … something DCP claims is defamatory. As for DCP’s claim she had her stand-in do the sound check, we’re told the stand-in did the dance routine but Mariah herself did all the vocal stuff. Based on the pics and the video, score one for Mariah.

MARIAH CAREY EXPERTLY TROLLED By Indiana Pacers Lip Sync Cam.

The Indiana Pacers got their crowd to feel some hilarious “Emotions” by making fun of Mariah Carey’s disastrous NYE performance. Lucky fans at Bankers Life Fieldhouse were given a chance to show off their best Mariah impressions … and many of them nailed it. Mariah’s fail is so far the gift that keeps on giving in 2017.

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson Celebrate Their Wedding With Another Bash on New Year’s Eve

New Year, new wedding! Michael Phelps and his wife, Nicole Johnson, can’t seem to stop professing their love for one another. The couple, who secretly wed in June, also had a ceremony in Mexico back in October, and celebrated for a third time with friends and family and New Year’s Eve. The pair threw a wedding bash at the luxurious Arizona Biltmore hotel in Phoenix with a speakeasy theme and lots of black and gold décor. The Olympian and his bride treated guests to an open bar, including delicious Casamigos Tequila drinks and both a pasta and taco bar.

Mark Hamill and Joely Fisher Pen Touching Columns in Honor of Carrie Fisher

As the world continues to mourn Carrie Fisher, two very important people in the late Star Wars actress’ life penned separate columns for The Hollywood Reporter, honoring her memory. Star Wars actor Mark Hamill shared his thoughts on Fisher, whom he’s known since she was 19 and first cast for her now-iconic role as Princess Leia. “I was just bowled over. I mean she was just so instantly ingratiating and funny and outspoken,” he said of his first impression. “She had a way of just being so brutally candid. I’d just met her but it was like talking to a person you’d known for 10 years.” The star, who famously portrays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, went on to reference the new resurgence of Star Wars films in the past two years, saying, “I’m grateful that we stayed friends and got to have this second act with the new movies. I think it was reassuring to her that I was there, the same person, that she could trust me, as critical as we could sometimes be with each other.”

Khloe Kardashian Kisses, Grinds on Tristan Thompson in Sexy New Year’s Pics

Ringing in the New Year right! If her New Year’s Eve plans are any indication, Khloe Kardashian is set to have a very good year. The 32-year-old reality star took to Instagram to share some steamy pics from her festive celebrations with her new beau, Tristan Thompson. In one shot, Khlo-Money is wearing a gold sparkly dress with her hair pulled up in a high ponytail, while grinding on her man. “Happy New Year!!! May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all!” she captioned the shot. In another photo, Khloe and Tristan are locked in a passionate kiss, which she simply captioned with a heart emoji.

Miley Cyrus Nurses Her Hangover After Ringing in the New Year With Liam Hemsworth

Happy New Year, Miley Cyrus! After spending the happy holidays together, Cyrus and her beau, Liam Hemsworth, rang in 2017 with a raucous party and some sweet Instagram pics. Cyrus took to social media on Sunday to share shots from the soiree, including selfie smooches with her mom, Tish Cyrus, a golden glitter mannequin head, and finally, Hemsworth himself. “Sorry. My dude is HOT,” the singer captioned another pic of the Aussie hunk from the fete. No need for apologies!

Ryan Gosling Tributes Debbie Reynolds at Palm Springs Film Festival: ‘She Was an Inspiration to Us Every Day’

Ryan Gosling is paying tribute to Debbie Reynolds. The 36-year-old actor took a moment to thank the Hollywood legend for her work on Singin’ in the Rain while accepting the Vanguard Award for La La Land with director Damien Chazelle at the Palm Springs Film Festival on Monday, crediting Reynolds’ classic musical for inspiring his work on the Oscar contender. “I wish I could’ve said this in person, but I’d like to thank Debbie Reynolds for her wonderful career of work. She was an inspiration to us every day,” Gosling said in his acceptance speech. “We watched Singin’ in the Rain every day for inspiration, and she was a truly unparalleled talent. So I thank her for all of that inspiration.”

