Celebrity News for December 20, 2016

Margot Robbie Reportedly Marries Tom Ackerley In Secret Ceremony

Wedding bells allegedly rang for Margot Robbie and boyfriend Tom Ackerley this weekend in Australia. The Daily Telegraph is reporting that the 26-year-old “Suicide Squad” actress wed her filmmaker beau on Sunday at the Harvest Newrybar in Byron Bay.

Leo, ‘Growing Pains’ cast attends Alan Thicke memorial

On Sunday night, Leonardo DiCaprio was just one member of Alan Thicke’s “Growing Pains” family who showed up to pay their respects at the late actor’s memorial service in Los Angeles. In addition to the Oscar-winner, who appeared on the show’s seventh and final season, the rest of the fictional Seaver clan — Kirk Cameron, Joanna Kerns, Tracey Gold and Jeremy Miller – was on hand to celebrate Thicke’s life.

‘Flip or Flop’ star reportedly dated kids’ nanny after split from wife

Reality star Tarek El Moussa dated his children’s nanny after his split from wife Christina, FOX411 has confirmed. TMZ reports that the “Flip or Flop” star hooked up with 23-year-old Alyssa Logan, who was looking after the former couple’s two children. Sources tell the website that they began dating in September, four months after the El Moussas secretly split.

Brooke Mueller is back in rehab

Brooke Mueller has been in rehab since her meltdown in Utah last month, according to her sister, Sydney Wolofsky. “She was in the hospital for a little bit,” Wolofsky told Entertainment Tonight. “I do know she woke up in the hospital after detox and my mom asked her what she wanted to do at this point, and she was the one that said, ‘I want to go back into rehab, and I want to stay there for a while.’”

Husband wanted to cash in on Zsa Zsa’s 100th birthday, pal claims

Zsa Zsa Gabor’s husband wanted her to stay alive until she turned 100 — so he could throw her a massive birthday bash and then peddle it as a story to the tabloids, her pal told The Post on Monday. “He wanted to throw a big 100th birthday,” the source said of Gabor’s kooky ninth husband, a self-proclaimed German prince, Frédéric von Anhalt. “He’d throw these birthdays [every year] to get money from the rags,’’ the source claimed. “They don’t pay as much as they used to, but he was anticipating the 100th birthday.”

Rob Kardashian asks Blac Chyna to ‘please pray’ for him

Rob Kardashian is groveling after an explosive fight this weekend led Blac Chyna to leave him and take the couple’s daughter, Dream, with her. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian split “This weekend I was in an emotional bad place and did some things that embarrassed myself and my family,” he captioned an old photo of the couple on Instagram on Monday. “I apologize and I’m seeking help to deal with my flaws/issues. Please pray for me and I’m sorry @blacchyna. You are a great mother to our child and I love you.”

UCLA Med Center on the hunt for Kanye West

Kanye West’s stay at UCLA Med Center had some staffers hunting for medical info, according to multiple people at the facility … who tell TMZ a slew of people couldn’t resist attempting to look at his info in the computer.

Cee Lo Green phone explosion was a hoax

Footage of what appeared to be a cellphone blowing up in the singer’s hand, leading him to collapse on the ground, went viral on Saturday — but it turns out the blowup was a hoax. “I just want to let everybody know that I am alive and I’m well and I’m OK,” Green, 42, said in a Facebook Live video on Sunday. “Truthfully, I’m really upset that anybody had to be emotionally disturbed by what they saw today.”

Marc Anthony and Shannon de Lima officially divorcing

Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony and his wife announced Sunday that they are divorcing after a two-year marriage. A brief statement said the decision to end the marriage was made mutually by Anthony, a New York-born singer of Puerto Rican roots, and Shannon de Lima, a Venezuelan model. Anthony wed de Lima in 2014 at his residence in the Dominican Republic resort of Case de Campo.

Jennifer Lawrence And Chris Pratt Want To Do A Superhero Movie

In these days of blockbuster Frankenstein-monsters ― where all it seemingly takes to get a multimillion dollar budget approved is to pitch a rehashed version of previously popular ideas and attaching beloved stars ― it all but seems inevitable you’ll soon see a superhero movie starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt.

