Celebrity News for December 21, 2016

‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ Recap: Leah Remini Hears From David Miscavige’s Father

Time to meet Dad. On the Tuesday, December 20, episode ofScientology and the Aftermath, Leah Remini enlisted three former members of the Church of Scientology to help her tell the story of the church’s leader, David Miscavige. One of them seemingly knows him better than anyone. Read on to find out more.

Margot Robbie Confirms Her Marriage to Tom Ackerley With One Badass Instagram Post

Margot Robbie confirmed her super secret marriage to Tom Ackerley with one badass Instagram picture. The Suicide Squad actress shared a blurry photo of she and longtime love Tom kissing, but in the very clear foreground is her left hand giving the finger—just not the bad finger! Margot lifted her ring finger and put her pear-shaped sparkler on display.

Mischa Barton Thinks Dancing With the Stars Was an “Awful” Experience: “I Was So Glad to Get Kicked Off”

Someone’s experience on the ballroom wasn’t exactly a 10. More than eight months after Mischa Barton was voted off Dancing With the Stars, the actress is more than ready to admit that her time on the ABC reality series wasn’t exactly a walk in the park. “Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad. I got told off by my dancer,” she explained in a new interview with The Ringer. “I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it.”

How Realistic Is Father of the Bride? Fact-Checking the Classic 25 Years Later

Every party has a pooper and that’s why we invited you, George Banks! It was 25 years ago today that the nation first learned that glorious rendition of the classic song. 25 years ago that we realized cake could be pronounced both “cayke” and “cahk.” 25 years ago that we learned Armani doesn’t make a navy blue tuxedo. 25 years ago that we learned that our own parents weren’t the only ones who went crazy over nothing. 25 years ago that, as George Banks would say, the storm broke.

Jimmy Fallon And Paul McCartney Join A-List Chorus For ‘Wonderful Christmastime’

We’d go caroling with this bunch any day. “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday joined a celebrity cast to sing Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime.” McCartney, of course, took center stage in this a cappella version.

Neil Patrick Harris Gives Lin-Manuel Miranda Some Competition In ‘Hamilton’ Rap

National treasure Neil Patrick Harris has finally made our dreams come true and invited us into his home (albeit with the entire Vogue camera crew). The 43-year-old “Series of Unfortunate Events” actor opened the doors to his NYC brownstone to answer the magazine’s 73 Questions. In doing so, he revealed the coolest memorabilia he’s stolen (hint: “How I Met Your Mother”), his worst habit, his biggest fear and SO much more in this 11-minute, totally-worth-it video.

Olivia Wilde Says Goodbye To Her ‘Melania Hair’ With A Fresh Cut

On Monday, Olivia Wilde uploaded a Boomerang graphic on Instagram to show off her new haircut. The chop isn’t drastic ― just a few inches ― but for Wilde it was a chance to say goodbye to her long, Melania-Trump-like hairstyle. “Feelin myself apparently,” she captioned the clip, before adding a little jab at the future First Lady. “Thanks to the master @harryjoshhair for the chop. #nomoremelaniahair.”

Drew Barrymore Looks Back At The Shocking Opening Scene Of ‘Scream’

By the start of 1997, the question “Do you like scary movies?” needed a trigger warning. Hear it and you’d probably think of Casey Becker, the teenager played by Drew Barrymore who just wanted to watch “a video” in the comfort of her nice country home with oversized windows.

Leah Remini Still Doesn’t Know Whether Scientology Leader’s Wife, Shelly Miscavige, Is Dead Or Alive

Leah Remini is still looking for answers from the Church of Scientology. On Monday night’s special episode of “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath,” the actress took time to answer some of the questions she didn’t get to during her Ask Me Anything session on Reddit last month. Among those was one Remini has thought about for quite a while: “Where do you think Shelly Miscavige is?”

