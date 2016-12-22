Celebrity News for December 22, 2016

Police arrested a nursing student Wednesday in the murder of a former reality show bride whose body they found in a shallow grave in southern California. Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34, was being held in lieu of $2 million bail on suspicion of killing Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, who appeared on the E! show “Bridalplasty” in 2010. Naegle vanished after a birthday party in Torrance Saturday night. Investigators discovered her body outside a home that the Rogers family owns on Tuesday evening, Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Officer Mike Lopez told The Huffington Post.

In some alternate universe, Christopher Meloni never left “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” Detective Stabler and Detective Benson are happily married ― having finally acted on 12 seasons of sexual tension ― and the two are sipping iced tea (drink, not the actor) on a secluded beach somewhere. On Tuesday, Meloni blessed us with a visual representation of this dreamscape by sharing a joyful selfie with his former co-star Mariska Hargitay. He captioned the photo, “Friends at Xmas.”

Alan Thicke’s Wife Says She Feels ‘Gut-Wrenching Sadness’ After His Death

Tanya Callau Thicke, wife of the late Alan Thicke, remembered her husband in a heartbreaking statement just a week after the TV icon’s untimely death. “It is with gut-wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” she told People magazine. “Through tears and smiles our dearest of family and friends came together at our home to celebrate the life of my sweet and devoted husband Alan Thicke.”

Jim Carrey Challenges Late Girlfriend’s Mother’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit, Calls STD Accusations ‘Irrelevant’

Jim Carrey is fighting to get his late girlfriend Cathriona White’s mother’s wrongful death lawsuit against him dismissed. According to Entertainment Tonight, Carrey’s attorney, Todd Eagan, filed a motion to dismiss all claims made by Brigid Sweetman, claiming the lawsuit following her estranged daughter’s suicide is a “shameful shakedown for money.”

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Share First Photo of Daughter Bianka Bella

So cute! Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, shared an adorable photo of their newborn daughter, Bianka Bella, on Instagram on Wednesday, December 21. “@vanessabryant and I are beyond excited to welcome our newest baby girl, Bianka!! #BabyBlessing #SweetBaby #AnotherAngel,” the former Lakers star, 38, captioned a sweet photo that showed the couple’s third daughter wrapped in a pale pink blanket and wearing a knitted bonnet.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Not Going to Couples Therapy — All the Details

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are in therapy, but despite reports, they’re not going to couples counseling together, a source tells Us Weekly. “They are not in couples counseling, but Kanye does still see a therapist every day,” an insider tells Us of the rapper, who was hospitalized for more than a week last month after suffering from what his physician Michael Farzam dubbed an episode of “temporary psychosis.”

