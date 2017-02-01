Celebrity News for February 1st, 2017

$20 Million Advance Offered To Obama For His Memoir

Hands down, Barack Obama was one of the best presidents of US. He has not only been a great politician but he has become a brand himself. Over the 8 years of his regime, he has made worldwide fans. From addressing the press at the White House to being funny on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, from taking bold decisions to taking a stand and making things right, he has shown both his professional and personal traits. I don’t think he has done everything right but I am sure we would agree that he has done everything with grace.

Schwarzenegger: Immigration ban ‘makes us look stupid’

Arnold Schwarzenegger, who succeeded Donald Trump on “Celebrity Apprentice,” said that the new president’s executive order on refugees and immigration was poorly vetted and that it “makes us look stupid” when the White House “is ill-prepared to put this kind of” directive out there.

Justin Bieber, Drake, Kanye skipping ‘out of touch’ Grammys

Three of the biggest names in music are reportedly skipping their biggest night in Hollywood — the Grammys. TMZ first reported that Justin Bieber,Drake and Kanye West are skipping the awards show despite being nominated in several categories.

Alicia Keys, Dave Grohl, the Weeknd join Grammy lineup

The 2017 Grammy live collaborations look to be as imaginatively conceived as ever. The awards, which take place on Feb. 12, announced on Tuesday that Maren Morris and Alicia Keys will perform together, Anderson .Paak will join A Tribe Called Quest and Dave Grohl, and the Weeknd will team up with Daft Punk.

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’ Will Be Archived in Harvard’s Library

As the legacy of Kendrick’s tangled To Pimp a Butterfly continues to unfurl in the face of the turbulent America it was birthed into, it seems the campaign to (deservedly) place it in the halls of the hip-hop greats has already begun. Veteran producer 9th Wonder, a Harvard University fellow, is in charge of “These Are the Breaks,” a project by the university’s Du Bois Research Institute that seeks to archive rap culture and music for future generations. 9th Wonder selected four albums to be kept in Harvard’s libraries late last week, and the most contemporary pick is To Pimp a Butterfly .

Pharrell Williams and wife welcome triplets

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh now have a big three to call their own. The singer-songwriter and his spouse of three years welcomed triplets earlier this month, Vanity Fair reported Tuesday.

DEMI LOVATO $8 MILLION HOME UNSAFE AFTER LANDSLIDE

Demi Lovato just got a taste of living in the Hollywood Hills — a bad taste — because her house is in danger of sliding down a cliff. Demi’s home got red tagged Monday night … a house above the singer’s was compromised by the storms and a mudslide cascaded into her driveway. The hillside above — with a house attached — could slide right into Demi’s … worst-case scenario.

Dr. Luke trying to add defamation claim to Kesha lawsuit

Producer Dr. Luke says his former protégé and sexual assault accuser Kesha tried to “blacklist him from the music industry” by messaging Lady Gaga that he’d raped another female singer. Kesha allegedly sent the defamatory text last February, just a week after she lost the first round of her Manhattan Supreme Court case against Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald.

Two years after bathtub incident, Nick Gordon remembers Bobbi Kristina

Bobbi Kristina Brown is still the center of Nick Gordon’s world, a year-and-a-half after her death. “You’re the first thing I think about when I wake up and the first thing I think about for I go to sleep. I love&missyou RIH my angel,” Gordon captioned two photos on Monday.

Bethenny’s ex arrested after run-in at daughter’s school

Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy has been arrested for stalking the “Real Housewives of New York” star after allegedly turning up at their 6-year-old daughter’s school and yelling, “I will destroy you.”

Johnny Depp spent $30K a month on wine: ex-manager

Johnny Depp spent $3 million to blast Hunter Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon. He spent $18 million on an 150-foot yacht. He spent $4 million on a failed record label. He spent $30,000 a month on wine, $200,000 a month on private planes, $150,000 a month on round-the-clock security, and $300,000 a month to maintain a staff of 40 people.

